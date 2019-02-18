Sword GRC Presents Keynote at Seoul National University Conference

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SwordGRC, a supplier of specialist governance, risk and compliance solutions, is to present the keynote address at the Fourth Industrial Revolution event being held at Seoul National University on 22 February. The topic of the presentation is ‘Smart Decision Making, Feasibility, and Risk’ and will be given by Clayton Scott, APAC Account Director at Sword GRC.

Clayton Scott, commented: “We are delighted to have been invited to provide the Keynote Address at this highly prestigious event at the Seoul National University. As recognized industry leaders in project and enterprise risk management, our support for the event underlines Sword GRC’s commitment to the South Korean market and our continued growth in the region.”

In 2018 Sword GRC opened its office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to develop and work with new clients in the area, and to provide additional support for Sword GRC’s sales and support operations in Melbourne. Also during 2018, Sword GRC appointed its first reseller in South Korea, Seoul-based, SNS Eng Ltd.

Each year Sword GRC runs its GRC Global Conference Series, in 2019 the conference for Asia is on 12th November 2019 at The Grand Hyatt, Melbourne, and will run back-to-back with the RMIA conference.

About Sword GRC

Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.

With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident Management.

Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.

For more information please visit: www.sword-grc.com