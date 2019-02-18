AKHAN’s Miraj Diamond® Technology Selected by Army for Future Vertical Lift Protection & Survivability

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AKHAN Semiconductor, a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of lab-grown, electronics-grade diamonds, announced today that its Miraj Diamond® technology has been selected by the U.S. Army to be part of the 2019 Army Expeditionary Technology Search (xTechSearch).

The proposal, submitted by AKHAN, calls for the integration of its proprietary Miraj Diamond® technology in protective coatings that can significantly enhance protection and survivability of aircraft developed under the Army’s Future Vertical Lift (FVL) initiative.

“Our multi-layer Miraj Diamond® materials have broad applicability for protection of both optically transparent and opaque surfaces including aircraft canopies, sensor windows, and other sensitive structures,” explains AKHAN Founder & CEO, Adam Khan.

“With the recent launch of our pilot production facility in Gurnee, Illinois, AKHAN continues to expand its rapid prototyping capabilities and deep expertise in developing innovative diamond-based solutions for consumer electronics, aerospace, and defense,” said AKHAN President & COO Carl Shurboff. “We look forward to expanding our market share in 2019.”

AKHAN’s flagship Miraj Diamond® Glass for consumer display is 6x stronger, 10x harder, and runs over 800x cooler than leading glass competitors like Gorilla Glass by coating standard commercial glass such as aluminosilicate, BK7, and Fused Silica with lab-grown nanocrystalline diamond. Diamond-based technology is capable of increasing power density as well as creating faster, lighter, and simpler devices for consumer use.

