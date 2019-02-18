XY Announces Top Sports Professionals as 2019 Brand Ambassadors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XYO, the technology bringing blockchain to the real world, continues to build out its Brand Ambassador program, drawing top athletic talent from many different backgrounds and sports. XY - The Persistent Company, and the XYO brand are committed to aligning with leading athletes who reflect the company’s focus on authenticity, innovation and overall persistence in their careers and rise to the top of their respective sports.

We’re proud to announce the 2019 Brand Ambassadors for XY - Persistent Company and for XYO, as the following professional athletes, each bringing a unique background and vibe to the XYO community:

Jeromy Green (Skateboarding)

Jeromy became a professional skateboarder in 2016 at age 19. He has invented and popularized tricks in skateboarding including the popular “Gainer Caveman,” and is well-known for his unique style and trick selection. In late 2018, Jeromy became one of only 18 people to successfully roll away from Tony Hawk’s “Loop of Death.” Additional sponsors include Triple 8 Helmets, Earth Skateboards, 187 Killer pads, Speedlab Wheels, and adidas.

Justin Bogle (Supercross)

Justin turned pro in 2012 and has since racked up multiple supercross first and second-place standings in events nationwide, including the 2014 East Coast 250 Supercross Championship. In 2017 the momentum continued and among other accomplishments, Justin captured the overall win at the Budds Creek Motocross, which helped him secure sixth place overall in the final championship standings. Bogle has earned multiple regional and national titles for both indoor and outdoor events. This year, Bogle is expected to become a consistent presence inside the top five during Supercross and Motocross races nationally.

Corinne Quiggle (Volleyball)

Corinne Quiggle grew up in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. After graduating early from high school, Corinne moved to California to pursue her beach volleyball career. At 17, Corinne began her collegiate career at Pepperdine University where she quickly made an impact, earning WCC Player of the Year honors and becoming a two-time All-American. Later, she established herself on the AVP and FIVB tours with a career-best third place finish overseas and fifth place at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open and P1440 Huntington. When not in training, Corinne enjoys surfing, traveling and playing the ukulele and piano.

Collette Davis (Racing)

Collette Davis is a professional racecar driver, stunt driver, entrepreneur and national TV Host. She attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for Mechanical Engineering, then moved to Silicon Valley at 18 to be mentored by legendary VC Tim Draper at Draper University. With numerous wins under her belt across multiple forms of racing, she's now competing in sports cars, drifting competitions, drives the 6-ton Wonder Woman Monster Jam truck, and is the popular face of KIA's automotive campaign in which she is featured jumping a 2019 KIA Forte. Combining her love for STEM and a fearless personality, Collette works to popularize STEM for the masses while sharing her story to encourage female empowerment in male-dominated industries.

Jagger Jones (NASCAR)

With a family steeped in motor sport success, Jagger Jones is articulate, talented, ambitious and represents the next generation of up and coming champions. Jagger is known for his fierce focus, racing intelligence and smooth driving skills, often enabling him to successfully compete against racers with many more years of racing experience. With multiple national and international competitions under his belt, Jagger looks to maintain the now 68-year-strong Jones family history of championships.

JR Hildebrand (Racing)

JR Hildebrand, hailed as the most talented young American driver in open-wheel racing, deferred an opportunity to attend the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to pursue a career in motorsports, and since graduating from high school as a National Merit Scholar, he skyrocketed up the open-wheel racing ladder. JR works with MIT on a STEM-based curriculum for 9th - 12th graders, and serves as Adjunct Lecturer with the REVS Program at Stanford University. With a years-long series of on-track wins, podium placements and records, and his unparalleled support for STEM education and automobile innovation, JR’s story and background are unmatched.

Kaili Shafer (Snowboarding)

Kaili Shafer is a world-class halfpipe Snowboarder, currently ranked 13th in the United States for Women's Halfpipe. The 18 year-old has a years-long series of halfpipe, slopestyle and rail jam wins and top ranking places, and is the 2017 USASA Junior Women's National Halfpipe Champion. She is currently participating in the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour, where she took second place in Copper Mountain, Colorado on February 14th, and looks forward to the next tour stop at Mammoth Mountain, CA, in March.

Michael Vick (Football)

Michael is a former NFL star quarterback and four-time former NFL Pro Bowler, with a distinguished career before retiring from the NFL after the 2016 season as the league’s all-time quarterback rushing leader. Vick currently works as a studio analyst for FOX NFL KICKOFF and FS1 Studio shows. Off the field, Michael is involved in community initiatives to provide opportunities that effectively lead efforts for positive social change for youth.

“These Brand Ambassadors are top achievers in their sports for a variety of reasons, and they all have unwavering persistence and a track record of success -- traits we highly value as an organization,” said Scott Scheper, Co-Founder of XYO. “We’ve laid out an aggressive roadmap and know challenges lie ahead. We’re going to meet them head on, and, like our Brand Ambassadors, we’re committed to winning, and more importantly, to creating something of value that endures. We’re proud to be aligned with these Brand Ambassadors in 2019.”

About XYO

XYO is an effort to create a vast, geospatial, blockchain-powered location network currently under development with the goal to provide accurate, certainty-driven location data on everything from cars to smartphones. By combining location beacons with IoT and mobile devices, the XYO ecosystem plans to deliver the verified coordinates and data needed to execute smart contracts, run smart cities, foster financial transactions, and power a legion of location-centric applications. For more information, please visit https://xyo.network.