Gray Construction Selects DESTINI Estimator as Pre-Construction Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beck Technology, leading software and service firm for the commercial design and construction industry, announced that Gray Construction has chosen DESTINI® Estimator as its new enterprise-wide pre-construction platform.

Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Gray Construction has been one of the leading industry pioneers in design-build integration. Since their formation in 1960, Gray has expanded into multiple offices both in the U.S. and internationally. The company specializes in engineering, architecture and construction services, with projects spanning across a variety of markets including manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, and distribution. Gray Construction’s team needed to find an estimating solution that could keep up with the pace of their growth and align with their company-wide standards.

The multi-year enterprise agreement will enable the company to utilize DESTINI Estimator in all of its estimating efforts.

“At the rate that our company is growing, we needed a platform that is dynamic and adaptable,” said David Florence, Vice President of Pre-Construction Systems and Services at Gray Construction. “We definitely feel like DESTINI Estimator is a system that can shift according to our individual needs, and we’re excited to see where it takes us.”

“Gray Construction has been a forward-thinking company since their inception in 1960, and we believe Estimator will only strengthen their culture of innovation,” said Cheyanne Hampton, Account Executive at Beck Technology. “We are looking forward to collaborating with them and learning from their experiences and their input.”

ABOUT BECK TECHNOLOGY

Beck Technology empowers the AEC industry to make smarter choices through innovative software solutions and expert consulting. Clients, ranging from government agencies to Fortune 500 companies as well as local, regional, and global construction firms, count on Beck Technology tools to conceptualize and estimate projects with unmatched speed, precision, and customization. Beck Technology’s DESTINI Profiler software is in use by 40 percent of the ENR Top 400 General Contractors and its DESTINI Estimator software is the only purpose-built platform created exclusively for architects, owners, and developers. Visit www.beck-technology.com, call 888-835-7778, or follow @BeckTechnology.