DOCOMO to Provide Photo Album Service on OEM Basis to FET in Taiwan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has agreed with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (FET), one of Taiwan’s largest mobile operator, to provide DOCOMO’s d photoTM photo album service on an OEM basis for launch in Taiwan. The service will launch as “friDay Pai Pai Ben” on February 18.

FET’s customer base of some 7.17 million subscribers accounts for a leading 27 percent of share of the Taiwanese market as of December 2018.

The arrangement will include the involvement of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC), major Japanese system integrator, which will develop and manage a dedicated application and necessary systems. In addition, Asukanet Co., Ltd., a photo album making company, will develop and deliver physical photo albums containing visual content that customers store via their friDay Pai Pai Ben accounts.

In Japan, customers use DOCOMO’s d photo cloud service to save photos and videos, and print photos to make original photo albums for a flat monthly fee of JPY 280, including shipping (excluding tax). The service is especially popular among families, including those with small children.

Going forward, DOCOMO aims to expand its popular service in the greater Asian market based on insights gained with the Taiwanese launch.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.