Kaplan Learning Institute to Enter into Unique Collaboration with Metis in the Acceleration of Technical Skills for Data Scientists

SINGAPORE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaplan Learning Institute (KLI), one of Singapore’s leading corporate training providers, and Metis, a leading provider of data science skills training for individuals and businesses, today officially announced the launch of the Metis Data Science Bootcamp @ Kaplan. The collaboration sees KLI bringing a local perspective to Metis’ highly successful bootcamp that runs in the United States (US).

Launched by Kaplan Inc. in the US, in 2014, Metis is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET), an agency recognised by the US Department of Education. To be accredited by ACCET, high levels of standards are set, which include demanding review and approval of curriculum, instructional personnel, instructional delivery, and admissions and student services. All Metis bootcamps are designed and taught by data science practitioners. Its alumni in the US have gone on to work at top companies including IBM, Spotify, Facebook, Deloitte, Apple, and many more.

The Metis Data Science Bootcamp @ Kaplan, in Singapore, will allow participants to equip themselves with tech skills in data science tools such as the Python coding environment, Machine Learning, interactive data visualisation and other modern big data tools and architecture. Conducted over a period of 12 weeks, participants in the bootcamp will complete five projects that can be included in their professional portfolio to demonstrate their ability to design, implement and communicate the results of data science projects for business usage, which is a highly-sought after skillset in data science professionals. Upon successful completion of the bootcamp, graduates will receive a Metis Certificate of Completion and transcript, recognised on an equal merit to those received by the bootcamp participants in the US.

Supported by both the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) Tech Skills Accelerator (TeSA) Tech Immersion and Placement Programme (TIPP)1, and the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), the Metis Data Science Bootcamp @ Kaplan will aid in the development of a digital and connected society. One of the strategies outlined by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Industry Transformation Map is the strengthening of the nation’s building capabilities in frontier technologies such as Data Analytics. In an era where data analytics can help companies make informed decisions for revenue and growth, proficiency in data analytics is a skill that is highly sought after not only by those within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, but even across various industry sectors such as finance, retail and healthcare. According to a report by LinkedIn, the data scientist profession is the top emerging job in Singapore.

Trainees eligible for the Metis Data Science Bootcamp @ Kaplan, may enjoy course fee support through TeSA TIPP. Participants may also receive support for job placement in tech-related roles from e2i, one of the placement partners for the bootcamp.

Mr Jason Moss, President and Founder of Metis, says, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our bootcamp to Singapore, where the government has made such strong commitments to skilling up its workforce – specifically in training its citizens in AI. Given its vibrant tech scene and multinational business environment, Singapore has become a global hub for tech-savvy talent. We look forward to playing a role in furthering this by combining Metis’ track record of excellence in the US with KLI’s leadership in Singapore to deliver the region’s most efficient, effective path to levelling up data science skills.”

Associate Professor Rhys Johnson, Chief Operating Officer & Provost of Kaplan Singapore states, “We are delighted to collaborate with Metis from US to bring its esteemed Data Science Bootcamp to Singapore. We believe that the collective experience and close collaboration between the two divisions under Kaplan Inc. will benefit participants and help develop data science capabilities and talents in Singapore. With available support from IMDA and e2i, the bootcamp is made more accessible for Singaporeans aspiring to enhance their technical skills in the field of Data Science.”

“There remains a strong demand for ICT skills and talent, of which expertise in data analytics will play a pivotal role in the digital transformation of industries and businesses,” said Mr Howie Lau, Chief Industry Development Officer, IMDA. “The collaboration between Kaplan Learning Institute and Metis to offer immersive training and job placement support will be beneficial for individuals who are seeking a rewarding career in the field of data science. Our local professionals can leverage on TeSA to upskill or reskill, thereby seizing opportunities and reaping rewards in the digital economy.”

“In our move toward the digital economy, acquiring relevant skills in artificial intelligence and data analytics are vital as these will boost our workers’ competencies – including the ability to optimise the collection and use of data for customer profiling and intelligence for product enhancement, research and development, and strategic planning. Together with Kaplan Learning Institute and Infocomm Media Development Authority, e2i will outreach to our network of partners, and encourage Singaporeans to level up their digital readiness with the Metis Data Science Bootcamp,” said Mr Gilbert Tan, CEO of e2i.

About Metis

Metis accelerates data science learning for individuals, companies, and institutions by providing corporate training and accredited, immersive bootcamps and preparatory courses. A d/b/a of Kaplan, Metis is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). Kaplan, Inc. is a leading global provider of educational and career services for individuals, schools, and businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.thisismetis.com/.

About Kaplan Learning Institute

Kaplan Learning Institute, one of the three entities of Kaplan in Singapore, has established itself as one of the leading corporate training and financial literacy providers.

Kaplan Learning Institute offers professional certifications and training courses for skills development, providing opportunities for individuals to always stay relevant. These certifications and courses are segmented across 2 departments – Kaplan Financial and Kaplan Professional. They are offered through industry renowned partners such as Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®), and Singapore Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ), to name a few. To date, Kaplan Learning Institute has awarded over 225,000 professional certificates.

With a focus on training excellence, Kaplan Learning Institute has also been accorded a number of honours by its partners, demonstrating its commitment to achieve excellent standards of learning facilities and provision of outstanding student support. Kaplan Learning Institute equips students with the skills and confidence they need to shine in today’s workforce, and be ready for tomorrow’s challenges. For more information, please visit: http://www.kaplan.com.sg/kli/

About TechSkills Accelerator

An initiative of SkillsFuture, TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) aims to build and develop a skilled Information and Communications Technology (ICT) workforce for Singapore’s digital economy. TeSA is driven by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and in collaboration with the industry, SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore and the National Trades Union Congress. IMDA takes an integrated approach to ICT skills acquisition and practitioner training, enabling professionals to acquire the relevant in-demand skills. To find out more about TeSA and TIPP, please visit www.imtalent.sg/tesa

About e2i

e2i is the empowering network for individuals and companies seeking skills and solutions for growth. Since 2008, e2i has assisted more than 600,000 individuals through our career guidance, professional development, and job matching services. With an extensive network of partners, e2i offers hiring, training and productivity solutions to businesses. We are an initiative of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to support nation-wide manpower and skills upgrading initiatives. For more information, please visit www.e2i.com.sg.

1The Tech Immersion and Placement Programme (TIPP) aims to convert non-ICT professionals into industry-ready ICT professionals. They will be placed into tech job roles, after undergoing an immersive training course or mentorship and coaching programme delivered by industry practitioners.