Rock Island Chooses Roqos Solution to Enhance Its Fiber and LTE Based Broadband Services

Roqos, the innovative leader of cybersecurity, parental/employee controls and VPN service provider, has announced that Rock Island Communications has chosen Roqos service provider solution to provide new capabilities to its customers in San Juan County, in Washington.

“Roqos has helped us to quickly solve a unique and challenging problem by implementing a custom feature,” said Dan Burke, SVP Sales & Operations of Rock Island. “Powerful and flexible Roqos Core appliances, along with effective cloud-based management and a great engineering team were main reasons why we chose Roqos.”

Roqos, with the help of its cloud infrastructure, provides managed network service for comprehensive 24x7 cybersecurity protection, parental/employee controls and VPN service by automatically updating software, configuration and security signatures on all Roqos Core platforms. End-users receive notifications when any suspicious Internet activity, ISP or VPN connection problem occurs. Roqos also provides insights on Internet usage data using a patent-pending technology.

“Proliferation of IoT devices, and growing need for fixed wireless connections have created new networking challenges,” said Sezen Uysal, founder and CEO of Roqos. “Thanks to Roqos’s innovative design and flexible architecture, we are constantly adding new features and capabilities for our service provider customers.”

Roqos’s main features include:

Automatically updated Intrusion Prevention System

Real-time alerts of network events and suspicious activities

VPN clients and servers with rich feature set and global servers

Cloud management via authenticated and encrypted Node.JS or TR-069 connections (coming soon)

Roqos provides network operators enhanced user experience with new revenue generation possibilities at reduced cost.

About Rock Island Communications

Rock Island Communications provides fiber optic and LTE Fixed Wireless connections to homes and businesses in San Juan County. They are a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orcas Power & Light Cooperative. Started in 1996, Rock Island has been serving the interests of our local community for over 20 years. For more information, visit https://rockisland.com.

About Roqos

Founded in 2013, Roqos, Inc., based in Tysons, VA, provides enterprise-grade cybersecurity, VPN, and parental/employee control services to homes, businesses and service providers via its proprietary high performance appliances, Roqos Cores, which are cloud-managed and equipped with automatic software and security updates. For more information, visit roqos.com.