Sequoia Holdings Receives Equity Investment from Chart National, L.P.

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sequoia Holdings Inc., a leading provider of software and cloud engineering services for the U.S. intelligence community, has received an equity investment from Chart National, L.P., a New York-based private equity fund with deep relationships within the intelligence community and the U.S. Department of Defense. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Sequoia is an Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner that has built strategic partnerships with the intelligence community and Fortune 500 vendors. The company's commercial cloud product, Combine, enables a highly secure and automated cloud adoption platform providing custom, cost-effective cloud orchestration services for the U.S. government's classified "air-gapped" cloud regions.

"We're honored to join forces with Chart National," said Sequoia president and CEO T. Richard Stroupe, Jr. "Chart’s strategic and financial support will allow Sequoia to aggressively scale its adoption and delivery of cutting-edge cloud enablement products and services across the public sector."

Sequoia plans to team with Chart National to accelerate secure enterprise cloud adoption across the Defense Department and intelligence community and focus on delivering efficiencies and optimization through application modernization and intelligent workload automation. Sequoia will also strengthen its ability to scale its high-quality cloud migration and orchestration products across multi-cloud environments.

"We're thrilled to partner with a disruptive pioneer like Sequoia," said Chris Brady, co-founder of Chart National. "This investment will help Sequoia accelerate its already impressive performance in the business-to-government tech sector and help drive mission-focused synergies between the Defense Department and the intelligence community."

"We look forward to working with Sequoia's talented management team in this next phase of growth," said Joseph R. Wright, Chairman of Chart National’s Advisory Board and former director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Reagan.

Chart National and its affiliates have a successful track record of building trusted relationships with Defense Department and intelligence community decision makers. Chart National affiliates have successfully realized investments with a number of vendors, including FedData, ATAC, Twisted Pair, PacStar and EOTech.

Under the terms of the investment, Stroupe will continue to serve as CEO of Sequoia. All Sequoia employees will become shareholders of Sequoia. Stroupe, Brady, Wright, former CIA executive director Meroe Park and John O'Connor, Chairman of J.H. Whitney Investment Management, CEO of Whitney Strategic Services, and Defense Business Board member, will lead the company’s board of directors.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is an award-winning, employee-owned provider of high-end software development and engineering services centered on improving the analysis, collection, collaboration and sharing of data. Sequoia provides engineering and cloud orchestration solutions to the national security sector, including the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. For more information, visit www.sequoiainc.com.

About Chart National, L.P.

Chart National, L.P. is a private investment fund focused on companies that are emerging leaders serving the defense, intelligence, security and related markets through management buyouts, recapitalizations and in limited cases, structured growth equity transactions. Chart National’s strategy is to identify companies and management teams with which it can partner to drive value through relationships and access and deliver operational improvement through active board-level involvement. For more information, visit www.chartnational.com.