Senseonics Announces Partnership with Geo-Med to Provide Veterans Access to Eversense CGM

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, today has announced that it has partnered with Geo-Med, LLC, a verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to provide access to Eversense CGM to more than 9 million covered veterans and U.S. government personnel.

“We are pleased to partner with Geo-Med in providing veterans with diabetes access to the latest CGM technology available. This agreement gives veterans and Department of Defense personnel at military treatment facilities the ability to choose our Eversense CGM System to help manage their diabetes,” said Tim Goodnow, President and CEO of Senseonics. “Strategic partnerships like this serve to broaden access to Eversense for more patients. Further, consistent with our corporate values, we are proud to partner for growth with Geo-Med, a veteran-owned business.”

The Eversense CGM System consists of a fluorescence-based sensor, a smart transmitter worn over the sensor to facilitate data communication, and a mobile app for displaying glucose values, trends and alerts. In addition to featuring the first long-term and first implantable CGM sensor, the system is also first to feature a smart transmitter that provides wearers with discreet on-body vibratory alerts for high and low glucose and that can be removed, recharged and re-adhered without discarding the sensor. The sensor is inserted subcutaneously in the upper arm by a health care provider via a brief in-office procedure.

Several recent studies, including the Veterans Administration Diabetes Trial (VADT), show a correlation between a higher risk of death in populations of veterans who experienced severe hypoglycemia while on an intensive glucose lowering regiment.1 The studies also show severe hypoglycemia appears to carry an additional risk in individuals with higher A1c values and who may be attempting intensification of glucose-lowering therapy, at least in older participants with more advanced diabetes.1

In the PRECISE2, PRECISE II3 and PRECISION4 studies, Eversense CGM has consistently demonstrated a reduction in A1c while demonstrating detection of hypoglycemia up to 95%. Predictive alerts and accuracy during the hypoglycemic ranges have been shown to help people with diabetes reduce the incidence of hypoglycemic events, which could be very beneficial to this veteran population.

“We are proud to partner with companies like Senseonics to offer the latest CGM technology to our veterans,” said Geo-Med CEO Mike Locke. “Being a Veteran myself, our mission is to deliver superior customer service, uncompromised product quality and business integrity for our nation’s finest at VA Medical Centers and Military Treatment Facilities all over the country. We are determined to provide the highest level of service to all those who SERVED—past and present. This partnership is another example of us fulfilling our mission.”

Patients who are interested in getting started on Eversense can sign up at www.eversensediabetes.com/get-started-today. Physicians, nurse practitioners or physician assistants interested in offering the Eversense CGM System for their patients can contact 844-SENSE4U (844-736-7348).

1 Stephen N. Davis, William Duckworth, Nicholas Emanuele, et al.; Effects of Severe Hypoglycemia on Cardiovascular Outcomes and Death in the Veterans Affairs Diabetes Trial. Diabetes Care Jan 2019, 42 (1) 157-163; DOI: 10.2337/dc18-114 2 Kropff, J. PRECISE. Diabetes Care, 40(1), 63-68. 3 Christiansen MP, PRECISE II. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics. 2018;20(3):197-206. 4 PRECISION Trial. Data on file. Senseonics 2018.

About Eversense

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days. It is intended to complement, not replace, fingerstick blood glucose monitoring. The sensor insertion and removal is performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data is automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

About Geo-Med, LLC

Geo-Med, LLC is a verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) medical and surgical supplier, founded in 2004 by a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. We have partnered with leading manufacturers that share our commitment to client satisfaction to provide a broad range of medical and surgical products to our Veteran Administration Medical Center and Department of Defense Military Treatment Facility customers. We take great pride in knowing our products and the service we provide affect the care of our veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. Geo-Med serves federal customers nationally and abroad.