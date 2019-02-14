Lighting Manufacturer Schréder Moves to PTC’s PLM Software as a Service to Cut Product Development Costs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Schréder, a leading independent outdoor lighting manufacturer, is moving its PTC Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) solution from on-premises to the PTC Cloud. With this move to Software as a Service (SaaS), Schréder will be able to focus on accelerating product innovation and development with the peace of mind that comes with continuous systems and security optimization through PTC-owned upgrades and updates.

For 111 years, Schréder has been designing lighting solutions—from highways, tunnels, and residential streets to pedestrian areas, monuments and more. The company is an expert in Lightability™ solutions and has been at the forefront of innovation. Lightability reimagines the way light is used through efficiency, innovation, sustainability, and expertise.

Having already leveraged PTC’s Windchill PLM solution to manage its complex product lifecycle, Schréder is now embracing a cloud strategy. Schréder will use PTC’s Cloud Migration Service to de-customize and efficiently move its on-premise data to the PTC Cloud. In addition, the move to a managed subscription service will make software and related costs more predictable and help Schréder keep up with the most current releases.

“Our products light up some of the world’s most historic sites, from Rome's Coliseum to the Channel Tunnel. Product development has been fundamental to more than a century of success, and our relentless passion for innovation means we are always on the lookout for new ways to maximize our processes and technology,” said Jean-Jacques van Gils, group IT manager, Schréder. “As part of our cloud strategy, we decided on PLM in the PTC Cloud to reduce our IT infrastructure and operating environment costs, free up stakeholders to work on other tasks, and accelerate our time to market.”

PTC Windchill, an industry-leading PLM application suite, makes it easier than ever to break down organizational barriers. Windchill leverages multi-system data orchestration for a consolidated, accurate view of product information, including the associative BOM, multi-CAD data, and visualization management. With a flexible, open, and integrated architecture, Windchill is easy to upgrade and designed for performance and scale. PTC Windchill has been recognized as a leader in PLM by Forrester and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

PTC’s PLM Cloud solution is a flexible SaaS solution for companies looking to run their environments on the latest hardware and latest operating system versions, with flexible network connections, high security, disaster recovery, and more. The PTC PLM Cloud solution provides proven, closed loop and enterprise-class, IoT-ready PLM capabilities that enable companies like Schréder to achieve greater scalability and improved time-to-value.

“Moving from on-premises to the cloud is a smart, strategic business decision for any company to make. Not only can it help cut costs, but it also frees up stakeholders to focus on how to improve the business, rather than waste time maintaining an enterprise system,” said Kevin Wrenn, divisional general manager, PLM Segment, PTC.

The SaaS offering is being implemented in conjunction with PTC’s partner Ad Ultima Group.

The announcement of a customer’s selection or implementation of PTC products is not necessarily indicative of the timing of recognition of related revenue or the level of revenue for any particular period.

