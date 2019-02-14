HCL Technologies and IBM Collaborate to Accelerate Clients’ Hybrid Cloud Journey

NOIDA, India & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCL Technologies (HCL), a global technology company, today announced a collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) designed to help advance the hybrid cloud journeys of organizations worldwide.

HCL today announced new re-platforming and refactoring services to enable enterprises to build and migrate applications to IBM Cloud Private from within the company’s HCL Cloud Native Labs. The services will be orchestrated and available from HCL’s Cloud Native Labs in London, New York, and Noida, later this year.

HCL offerings include cloud strategy planning, application transformation, cloud-native cultural transformation, proof of concept building, and next-generation cloud native software development services – all of which are being extended to include the IBM Cloud offerings.

Additionally, HCL will offer services to help migrate ISV solutions to IBM Cloud. Finally, HCL and IBM plan to collaborate to assist clients in building joint solutions that include IBM AI capabilities.

“HCL will provide the necessary services to enable a customer’s cloud native journey covering portfolio assessment, platform design / build, applications transformation, software engineering, and platform operations, which makes this collaboration significant,” said Kalyan Kumar, HCL Corporate Vice President and CTO. “The HCL teams will now help customers to understand the Art of the Possible, and see where ICP / IBM hybrid cloud can enable their cloud native journey. The HCL Cloud Native Labs would become a single location where the complete IBM tooling and methodologies come together and offer the customer a unified cloud enablement journey based on the full set of IBM capabilities.”

“Application & Platform Transformation is a critical entry point for organizations on their hybrid cloud journey, yet we see that only few enterprise workloads have been modernized to date,” said Denis Kennelly, General Manager for IBM Hybrid Cloud Integration. “Our IBM hybrid cloud solutions combined with the expertise HCL will simplify this for clients and accelerate their journey to the cloud enabled via their Cloud Native Labs. We are excited to work with HCL to drive true transformation for clients worldwide.”

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st December, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCE™ Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com.