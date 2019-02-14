Fluor Awarded Contract to Design and Build New Valvoline Lubricants Facility in China

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction management contract for Valvoline’s new blending and packaging facility in Zhangjiagang, China. The project is Valvoline’s first plant in China. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“With the growing automotive market in China, Fluor will assist Valvoline to meet the demand for its products by delivering this facility on schedule and with execution excellence,” said Sandeep Nibber, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Asia-Pacific. “Fluor is bringing several cost-competitive innovations, including minimizing onsite tank farm fabrication work, to perform this schedule-driven project.”

The 80,000-square-meter plant will have the capacity to produce more than 30 million gallons of finished lubricants and coolants annually for passenger cars and heavy duty vehicles. More than 600 workers are expected onsite at peak during construction. Production at the plant is expected to begin by the end of 2020.

