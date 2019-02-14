Moody’s Revises Avolon’s Outlook to Positive

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avolon Holdings Limited (‘Avolon’), the international aircraft leasing company, announces that Moody's Investors Service (‘Moody's’) has revised its outlook on Avolon’s corporate Ba1 rating from stable to positive.

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is the world’s third largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 31 December 2018 of 971 aircraft.

