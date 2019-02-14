TCF Bank Named Presenting Sponsor of 2019 Rivalry Series Game in Detroit

WAYZATA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TCF National Bank (TCF Bank), a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF), today announced that it will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Rivalry Series game three between the women's national ice hockey teams of the U.S. and Canada on Sunday, Feb. 17. Opening faceoff is set for 12 noon ET at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit.

"We're excited to welcome TCF Bank and appreciate its support of USA Hockey and our women's national team program," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "Needless to say, when the U.S. and Canada meet, it is a can't-miss event and we look forward to bringing the final game of the Series to Detroit."

"TCF Bank is proud to partner with USA Hockey as the presenting sponsor of the Rivalry Series to bring Olympic-level women’s hockey to the Detroit community," said TCF’s executive vice president of wholesale banking, Bill Henak. “This is one way we are fulfilling our commitment to give back to the community by providing an outstanding opportunity to celebrate this storied rivalry between the U.S. and Canada. We hope that by supporting the Rivalry Series, the next generation of young women is inspired to follow the team’s example of success and good sportsmanship. This event is a win for Detroit and for women’s hockey.”

Tickets (ranging from $15-$35) are now on sale and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office located just off Woodward Avenue, adjacent to the Chevrolet Entry Northeast. To purchase tickets by phone, fans can call 800-745-3000.

The series also features games Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. ET in London, Ontario, and Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET in Toronto. All three games are televised live in the U.S. on NHL Network.

For more information, including the full schedule, please click here.

NOTES: Bob Corkum (Salisbury, Mass.) is serving as head coach of the 2018-19 U.S. Women's National Team, alongside assistant coaches Joel Johnson (White Bear Lake, Minn.) and Brian Pothier (New Bedford, Mass.), and goaltending coach Steve Thompson (Anchorage, Alaska). The U.S. roster is highlighted by 14 members of the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team, as well as three additional 2014 Olympic silver medalists. To view the full roster, please click here.

About TCF

TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of December 31, 2018, TCF had $23 billion in total assets and 314 bank branches in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, visit tcfbank.com.

