Eros Now and Jean-Claude Biguine India Collaborate to Offer an Immersive Experience to All Beauty and Entertainment Enthusiasts

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced a special partnership with French salon and spa chain, Jean-Claude Biguine (“JCB”). In India, where the entertainment industry influences beauty trends, this strategic alliance offers Jean-Claude Biguine India’s clients access to the world of entertainment through the OTT player’s massive library of over 11,000 films, original web-series, music and short-format content – Eros Now Quickie.

Customers utilizing services at the premium salon chain can now further enhance their ‘me time’ experience while indulging in beauty regime by enjoying compelling content from across genres. The offer of an Eros Now premium subscription will be available across all JCB outlets in India to JCB’s paying customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO - Eros Digital, said, “Eros Now has emerged as a market leader in curating special plans to cater to the growing demand for digital content. We always work towards creating innovative partnerships to reach a diversified audience. This alliance with Jean-Claude Biguine India brings together the best of both worlds – entertainment and beauty – and works as a gateway for beauty enthusiasts to enjoy unlimited entertainment on Eros Now.”

Samir Srivastav, CEO, Jean-Claude Biguine India, said, “It is our constant endeavour to promote client delight and experiences at Jean-Claude Biguine Salons. It also means stepping up to become more cognizant of potential needs. With a constant rise in digital engagements through interactive, entertainment apps, it was befitting for us to join hands with Eros Now. Through this initiative, we also hope to effectively add more value to the long-standing relationships with our clients.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 11,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 128 million registered users and 13.0 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com