Samsung SDS and IBM Collaborate to Strengthen Open Source Hyperledger Fabric and Blockchain Ecosystems

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During IBM THINK 2019, IBM’s annual conference focused on technology and business, Samsung SDS announced it is continuing its collaboration with IBM in support of advancing Hyperledger Fabric, an open source cross-industry blockchain technology, with recent code contributions, research and a new white paper.

As a contributor to Hyperledger Fabric, Samsung SDS is working to improve fabric capabilities and actively contributing its new "Accelerator" code to the open source community. The new code is expected to significantly improve Hyperledger Fabric performance for specific use cases.

Samsung SDS is also making a new white paper available, “Accelerating Throughput in Permissioned Blockchain Networks,” co-written by IBM. The paper validates the applicability of Accelerator to Hyperledger Fabric, provides a roadmap and also illustrates performance improvement in terms of transactions per second. A copy of the white paper and the Innovation Sandbox environment is now available for external developers to test. (https://github.com/nexledger/accelerator)

While this technical initiative is being rigorously validated from the open source Hyperledger community, Samsung SDS will prepare to become IBM’s key go-to-market reseller partner of IBM Blockchain Platform in Korea.

Ted Kim, Vice President, Blockchain Team from Samsung SDS America has been named to the IBM Blockchain Board of Advisors. Additionally, during the IBM Think Conference in San Francisco, Kiwoon Sung, Head of Blockchain Research Lab, Samsung SDS, will discuss the company’s blockchain innovation efforts at a session entitled, “New Blockchain Solutions emerging from the IBM Blockchain ecosystem."

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

About Samsung SDS

Samsung SDS was founded in 1985 and has been leading the digital transformation and innovation of its clients for over 30 years. With the vision to become a data-driven digital transformation leader, Samsung SDS utilizes advanced technologies such as analytics platforms, AI, blockchain and cloud to serve a diverse range of industries including intelligent manufacturing, global logistics, enterprise mobility, financial services and retail. For more information, visit https://samsungsds.com.

About IBM

IBM is recognized as the leading enterprise blockchain provider. The company's research, technical and business experts teams have broken barriers in transaction processing speeds, developed the most advanced cryptography to secure transactions, and are contributing millions of lines of open source code to advance blockchain for businesses. IBM is the leader in open-source blockchain solutions built for the enterprise. Since 2016, IBM has worked with hundreds of clients across financial services, supply chain, government, retail, digital rights management and healthcare to implement blockchain applications, and operates a number of networks running live and in production. The cloud-based IBM Blockchain Platform delivers the end-to-end capabilities that clients need to quickly activate and successfully develop, operate, govern and secure their own business networks. IBM is an early member of Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. For more information about IBM Blockchain, visit https://www.ibm.com/blockchain/or follow us on Twitter at @ibmblockchain.