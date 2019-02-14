Texas Health System Selects CPSI SaaS Offering, nTrust

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, announced today that Texas-based Mid Coast Health System opted to shift from a traditional license model of an electronic health record (EHR) for CPSI’s nTrust program, which couples TruBridge services, the Thrive EHR, add-on products, interfaces and ongoing maintenance costs – much like a SaaS model. Through outsourcing revenue cycle management operations to TruBridge, there is shared risk with the hospital and shared benefits from the compounding gains of a long-term recurring revenue stream.

With the creation of Mid Coast Health System, Nathan Tudor, chief executive officer, set a goal to have a common EHR system for both El Campo Memorial Hospital and Palacios Community Medical Center. “We thought it was a smart, strategic decision for both of us to be together. Our familiarity with Evident and the Thrive EHR at both El Campo and Palacios, coupled with its functionality and integration capabilities, proved to be the best solution to meet the needs of both facilities,” said Tudor.

When making the decision to transition to Evident, Tudor said that the nTrust program was an important aspect because they felt it was important to have a partner that not only provided an outstanding solution, but one that also had a vested interest in their success.

“We would never do a deal where there’s no skin in the game for both parties,” Tudor said. “We feel good about this partnership and CPSI’s commitment to our success. We are excited about working together to produce outstanding results both financially and in patient care delivery.”

“We understand that groups like Mid Coast Health System want options when looking for a way to improve clinical and financial operations in a cost-effective manner,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “Our nTrust program gives hospitals like El Campo and Palacios the opportunity to purchase the EHR solution that best fits the healthcare needs of the community they serve. In addition, nTrust eliminates the financial burden of a traditional license model that can be a barrier to successful EHR adoption.”

In addition to Mid Coast Health System, other rural and community hospitals are partnering with CPSI and have recently chosen the nTrust model. This includes Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, WV, and Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos, NM.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of three companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc. and TruBridge, LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.