22 Startups Selected for Batch Four of the Supply Chain Innovation Program at Plug and Play

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Plug and Play Supply Chain Program hosted its Batch Four selection week in Silicon Valley from February 4 to February 7, 2019. Selection week culminated with 22 startups being selected to participate in the 12-week Supply Chain Innovation program at Plug and Play, the world's largest end-to-end supply chain innovation platform.

The 40 startups that attended selection week had been narrowed down by the Plug and Play Supply Chain team from almost 500 initial startup entries. The participating startups came from around the world, representing countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, and Singapore.

Each startup pitched its company proposal to over 20 corporate partners during section week. Corporate partners had the opportunity to ask questions directly to each startup's representatives and learn more about their objectives. Startup representatives and corporate partners also participated in workshops and networking events as part of the selection week programming.

The following 22 startups have been selected for Plug and Play's 12-week Supply Chain Innovation program: Arviem, Atollogy, Autobon, Boxbot, Descartes Labs, Fitter, FleetUp, Hopstack, InOrbit, InstaDeep, Jackfruit Systems, Kinema Systems, LogiNext, MonoLets, The Morpheus Network, NextQuestion, Parsyl, Platform Science, Project Cosimo, SnapSupport, and Zorroa.

"We are excited to have this world class cohort of startups with us for the next few months. We are confident that they will succeed, and we can't wait to see them reach new milestones," said Farzin Shadpour, Managing Director of Plug and Play Supply Chain.

The selected startups will further develop their businesses as they work alongside Plug and Play Supply Chain's corporate partners. These corporate partners include AddVentures by SCG, ArcelorMittal, BASF, Braskem, CMA CGM, DHL, Ericsson, ExxonMobil, Geodis, L'Oréal, Lufthansa Cargo, Panalpina, Panasonic, Prologis, PVH Corp., Ryder, Swiss Post, TJX, Union Pacific, USPS, and Yamato Transport.

Startups and corporate partners will work together during the 12-week program to evaluate pilot projects and investment opportunities. The program will culminate with a week-long exposition in May 2019.

About Plug and Play Supply Chain

Established in 2017, Plug and Play Supply Chain is the world’s largest end-to-end supply chain innovation platform. The program works with over 30 corporate partners and has helped hundreds of startups build their businesses and connect with major corporate clients.

For more information, visit: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/supply-chain/