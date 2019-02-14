Lumos Networks Selects ADTRAN for Innovative 10G FTTP Rollout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that Lumos Networks, a Segra Company, is leveraging the ADTRAN 10G fiber access portfolio to deploy network-wide 10Gbps or 10G fiber services for small business customers. Lumos Networks is a Rural Local Exchange Carrier (RLEC) fiber operator and is upgrading its network to better serve rapidly growing bandwidth demands from municipalities, higher education facilities and teaching hospitals, financial services companies, government and small business customers.

Lumos Networks offers a range of broadband services and enjoys the flexibility that the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 fiber broadband platform provides as the cornerstone of its highly capable access network. Lumos Networks has relied on ADTRAN, its technology, support and domain expertise for nearly a decade, as it has worked to build a network that exceeds user expectations for speed and reliability. Lumos Networks will benefit from the service agility, operational simplicity and flexibility afforded by the ADTRAN software-defined access (SD-Access) architecture, and now scale to 10G deployments with commercial product availability planned for the first quarter of 2019.

The following communities will benefit from these first-to-market, innovative 10G fiber services:

Waynesboro, VA

Clifton Forge, VA

Covington, VA

Botetourt County, VA

Others to follow

“The number of applications that require more robust broadband services continues to grow for both residential and small business customers, especially with emerging technologies accelerating network demands,” said Lumos Networks SVP and General Manager Diego Anderson. “Our partnership with ADTRAN positions us to create reliable connections with our customers while delivering a level of distinguishing service and support over a fiber-based infrastructure.”

Anderson continues, “The initial product offering will include tiered symmetrical speed profiles of two, four and eight gigabits per second for delivering higher-speed solutions to meet evolving customer requirements. We also anticipate increasing speed profiles in the future based on the flexibility provided within this platform.”

“Lumos Networks is committed to serve as the leading provider of fiber broadband services in each of its markets so that its customers can reap the benefits that next-generation 10G services bring to communities and individual customers,” ADTRAN’s Vice President and Head of Sales for the Americas Harris Razak said. “We share the Lumos Networks commitment for customer service and look forward to helping them expand the range and reach of these innovative 10G services into every market they serve.”

About ADTRAN

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About LUMOS NETWORKS

Lumos Networks is part of Segra, one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the U.S., and has provided integrated communications services to rural Virginia markets since 1897. Lumos Networks offers high-speed residential and business-class broadband data Internet, digital television, digital voice, and managed Wi-Fi services. The full suite of telecommunication services is supported by local, professional customer care.

For additional information, visit www.lumos.net or call 1-800-262-2200.