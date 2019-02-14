Ciena Selected by Conterra Networks to Support Network Growth

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) announced that Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. (“Conterra Networks”), a leader in customer-centric, fiber-optic telecommunications network services, is expanding its deployment of Ciena’s packet-optical and intelligent software platforms. The systems will enable Conterra to efficiently scale network capacity and support its expanding service coverage to serve customers across its operating footprint.

Key Facts:

Conterra Networks is a communications network company that provides services to enterprise, government and wholesale carriers in 22 states across the United States. The company’s strengths are in building and managing fiber-rich networks that are not limited by oversubscribed legacy technology platforms. Instead, they offer flexible architectural designs and bandwidth capacity.

Conterra has selected Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform as its core switch. Additionally, Conterra is expanding its deployment of Ciena’s 5170 Service Aggregation Switch. This 100 Gbps aggregation switch will allow Conterra to expand its offerings of MEF-compatible services such as E-Line and E-LAN services.

Ciena’s network management software will provide Conterra a greater level of control over its network, providing end-to-end visibility of its services across all transport, switching, and packet network elements. This will also make it easier for Conterra to rapidly and reliably deploy new services and optimize the use of its current network and bandwidth assets.

Executive Comments:

“We’ve made significant investments in our fiber-optic network to deliver advanced communication services to businesses, carrier and education organizations. Ciena’s innovative packet-optical and intelligent software solutions will be instrumental to our success and support our strong business growth.”

- Craig Gunderson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Conterra Networks

“Today’s unpredictable data traffic patterns make it difficult to scale and grow in a secure way, something Conterra prioritizes to benefit its customers. Ciena’s packet-optical networking platforms will facilitate Conterra’s efforts to deliver new levels of capacity, flexibility and resiliency.”

- Eric Danielson, Vice President of Regional Sales, Ciena

About Conterra Networks

Conterra is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its fiber assets and revenues. The company is majority owned by Court Square Capital, a private investment firm with approximately $5 billion under management, with the remaining ownership largely held by Conterra’s management team. The company’s institutional financial partners include Toronto Dominion Bank, Bank of America, CoBank, ING Capital, Fifth Third Bank, Regions Bank and Webster Bank. For more information about Conterra, visit www.Conterra.com or call 877-365-6701.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.