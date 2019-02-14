Comtech Named Awardee on $10.0 Billion U.S. Navy SeaPort-NxG Contract

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 14, 2019 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was named an awardee under the U.S. Navy’s SeaPort Next Generation (“SeaPort-NxG”) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (“IDIQ”), multiple-award contract vehicle. The total potential maximum value of the IDIQ is $10.0 billion, of which $5.0 billion relates to the five-year base period and $5.0 billion relates to the five-year option period, if exercised. All work under SeaPort-NxG will fall under two categories (engineering support services and program management support services), which are further divided into twenty-three functional areas such as systems engineering, research and development and logistics support.

"Once again, I'm very proud that our team was awarded this significant contract vehicle that provides our DoD customers the opportunity to purchase our mission critical services for systems engineering, research and development, quality assurance, configuration management, information technology and logistics support," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

