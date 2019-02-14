Plantronics Extends LevaData Partnership Across Global Product Portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LevaData, the company that delivers applied AI to transform strategic sourcing and procurement, today announced a multi-year agreement expanding its partnership with Plantronics, the company that creates premier audio and collaboration experiences for smarter working and better living. Plantronics will implement LevaData’s AI-powered cognitive sourcing and procurement platform across its entire global product portfolio in order to identify savings opportunities, mitigate supply chain risks, and provide actionable insights for vendor negotiations.

The global business relationship between LevaData and Plantronics began through LevaData’s work with Polycom prior to its 2018 acquisition by Plantronics. Polycom, now a wholly-owned division of Plantronics, has used LevaData to achieve 360-degree visibility across myriad dimensions of its supply chain, as well as to deliver a synergistic view of emerging opportunities and risks.

Following its acquisition of Polycom, Plantronics conducted a thorough review of its sourcing tools and discovered the advantages of the LevaData solution. As a result of the documented benefits and efficiency LevaData’s platform brought to Polycom sourcing and procurement efforts, Plantronics awarded analysis of its entire global product portfolio to LevaData. With LevaData, Plantronics can now identify common parts across the merged companies’ supply chain while also obtaining predictive, AI-driven insights that enable more effective negotiations with common parts suppliers.

“Plantronics operates an incredibly efficient global procurement organization, and we’re excited about helping them leverage AI to enhance both agility and cost management,” said Rajesh Kalidindi, founder and CEO of LevaData. “This growing relationship underscores the ability of cognitive sourcing to build long-term value for our customers and also illustrates how LevaData helps them scale and adapt to dynamic business events like mergers and acquisitions.”

According to Roberto Garcia, VP of Materials at Plantronics, “When we saw and understood the benefits that Polycom was achieving with its implementation of LevaData, it became clear that it was a potential solution for the entire Plantronics supply chain. We selected the LevaData platform because we truly believe that AI-powered insights and predictive tools can help us deliver the best results when it comes to strategic sourcing.”

About LevaData

LevaData helps global enterprises improve gross margins by reducing supply chain costs, with a focus on delivering measurable and accountable supply chain solutions and strategies that transform companies. The unique LevaData Cognitive Sourcing™ Platform allows customers to sense, recommend, act, and learn. Customers include leaders in the top global supply chain organizations, as well as medium-sized OEMs seeking to achieve best-in-class direct materials sourcing practices. LevaData is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.levadata.com.