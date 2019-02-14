Catalyst Marketing Agency Wins Rimilia Account

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyst, a Denver marketing agency, today announced that they were selected by Rimilia, a financial technology company, for marketing services. The marketing services include branding, lead generation, content marketing, search engine optimization and public relations.

Rimilia is headquartered in Bromsgrove, England and has other offices in London and the U.S. Rimilia provides an accounts receivable technology that helps finance departments with faster cash allocation, clearer information, and better control over cash flow. The solution works with any currency, any bank, any ERP, in any country and language.

Kevin Kimber, chief executive officer of Rimilia, stated, “ Catalyst's experience in both B2C and B2B marketing has been a big benefit to us. They worked with us to help create a truly differentiated brand with clear and concise messaging that sets us apart from the competition and better engages our customers."

Tracie Poland, chief marketing officer of Rimilia, added, “ We selected Catalyst because of their tech marketing expertise. They provide strong strategic leadership while helping our team ideate and execute several marketing programs. I also appreciate their ability to respond quickly and thoughtfully to our challenges and needs.”

“ It’s a true pleasure to work with Kevin, Tracie and their teams,” said Gem Swartz, partner at Catalyst. “ Rimilia offers such an innovative and valuable solution for finance leaders, so it’s great to support a technology company that has a significant impact on productivity and efficiency.”

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a full-service marketing agency that provides you with an experienced, curated team to support your marketing needs. We fill in the gaps for marketing teams of all sizes, and provide the strategic guidance to grow your business. Our brand purpose is to make marketing leaders be heroic. Learn more at catalystmarketing.io.