HCC Embedded Signs Licensing Agreement with Microsoft to Provide RTOS-Independent Implementation of exFAT File System

BUDAPEST, Hungary--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCC Embedded (HCC), long-time experts in developing file systems for deeply embedded systems, has signed an agreement with Microsoft to license its RTOS-independent exFAT file system implementation to device manufacturers with a direct patent license from Microsoft. HCC’s standard exFAT implementation gives developers a deeply embedded optimized solution that will run with any RTOS, as well as the flexibility to achieve the optimal balance among resource usage, performance, and cost for their applications. In August 2019, HCC will release its failsafe version of exFAT that will provide developers an easy upgrade path to improved storage reliability.

HCC’s exFAT solution is the latest addition to its broad range of file system and flash management products for building highly reliable embedded systems. With a direct patent license from Microsoft, HCC enables its device partners to get to market more quickly and economically than with separate agreements. HCC’s exFAT will run with virtually any RTOS so that device manufacturers using Linux, FreeRTOS, or bare metal systems can use the same code on all their designs and be assured of the same high-quality results.

The Microsoft proprietary exFAT file system is optimized for flash memory such as USB flash drives and SD cards. Adopted by the Secure Digital (SD) Card Association card organization as the standard format for high-speed SDXC cards with over 32GB capacity, exFAT enables smart design decisions and performance trade-offs when using a low-cost microcontroller with limited resources. HCC exFAT is fully compatible with the Microsoft exFAT specification, providing seamless portability between customer devices and exFAT supporting host systems like Windows10.

“HCC has the industry’s broadest range of file system software, and we’ve been providing RTOS-independent file systems to the deeply embedded space for 15-plus years,” said HCC CEO Dave Hughes. “The licensing agreement with Microsoft continues our tradition of providing customers with highly efficient and reliable software. In addition, this summer we will introduce a failsafe version for customers who need the highest assurances that do not lose any data.”

HCC specializes in failsafe file systems through offerings that can be used with all kinds of standard media including SD/ MMC/ SDHC/ SDXC cards, disk drives, Compact Flash, USB drives and other types of external storage. The exFat implementation specifically targets manufacturers of devices that require large amounts of storage to SD cards, or high-speed SDXC cards requiring disk sizes greater than 32GB or file sizes larger than 4GB.

About HCC Embedded

HCC Embedded develops deeply embedded software components “out of context,” which ensures that they can be used as core elements of any system, including those engineered to meet stringent requirements for safety, quality, and portability. Built on a foundation of quality, HCC has a product portfolio of more than 250 embedded components, with deep competencies in reliable flash management, failsafe file systems, IPv4/6 networking stacks with associated security protocols, as well as a comprehensive suite of USB host and function software. Since 2002, HCC has supplied these embedded software components to more than 2,000 companies globally in a wide range of industries including industrial, medical, and automotive.