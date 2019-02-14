Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative to Host Event on How Data Science is Revolutionizing the Private Equity Industry

PHILADELPHIA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative (“WCAI”), the world’s preeminent academic research center focusing on the development and application of customer analytics methods, today announced that it will host an exclusive event to promote and enhance the research and usage of analytics. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at Wharton’s San Francisco campus.

The event will feature an overview of WCAI, highlight how analytics is changing private equity’s prevailing investment model and will explore considerations for sponsors seeking to implement a more robust data program. The keynote speech will be delivered by Sajjad Jaffer (WG’01) and Ian Picache (WG’01), Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Two Six Capital, which has pioneered data science for private equity. Additionally, a panel comprised of seasoned private equity professionals from esteemed firms will showcase proven applications of data analytics for industry leaders and investors, alike.

“As one of the fastest growing majors and focus areas at both the graduate and undergraduate level at Wharton, interest levels in analytics continue to rapidly increase,” said Professor Eric T. Bradlow, Chair of Wharton’s Marketing Department and Co-Founder and Co-Faculty Director of the Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative. “WCAI is positioned at the forefront of what we believe to be a powerful and disruptive system to the future of investing as we know it today. This event represents a unique opportunity to bring together talented and, most importantly, passionate professionals who are utilizing analytics on a daily basis in a variety of sectors, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

“Since launching WCAI, we have continuously strived to provide students, researchers, and faculty with the real-life company datasets and situations to apply analytic methods and machine learning techniques in their respective fields of interest,” said Mary Purk, Executive Director of the Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative. “We are firm believers that analytics has and will continue to be a key part of a number of investment classes and verticals. It is a privilege to be able to host this event with a respected group of speakers and panelists, particularly our co-host, Two Six Capital, which has been instrumental in providing ongoing support for the program. We look forward to a wonderful evening full of thought leadership and private equity industry insights.”

“Two Six Capital was founded on 25 years of previously untapped research from Wharton,” said Sajjad Jaffer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Two Six Capital. “As a Member of WCAI’s Advisory Board, our firm is a perfect case study of how Wharton graduates can partner with academia to transform one of the largest asset classes in alternative investing.” Ian Picache, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Two Six Capital, added, “Using our technology platform, we have applied data science to over $27 billion of private equity transactions that have closed since the firm’s inception. We are honored to have the opportunity to be involved with this program and are excited to share our viewpoints and experiences of utilizing analytics to execute private equity investment decisions.”

About Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative

The Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative (WCAI) is the world’s preeminent academic research center focusing on the development and application of customer analytics methods. Through our innovative Research Opportunity program and R&D “crowdsourcing” approach, WCAI enables academic researchers from around the world to help companies understand how to better monetize the individual-level data they collect about customers through the development and application of new predictive models. We marry our work with companies and researchers around the world with a range of co-curricular student programs that foster talent development and recruitment. For more information, please visit wcai.wharton.upenn.edu.

About Two Six Capital

Founded in 2013, Two Six Capital is a technology-enabled advisory and investment firm that has pioneered data science for private equity. Two Six has served as an advisor and co-investor alongside many of the largest and most respected global private equity firms. The firm’s approach to transaction due diligence and value creation post investment is backed by 25 years of IP and research in data science. The firm has analyzed over $119 billion in granular transaction-level revenue data and has been involved in over $27 billion worth of closed private equity transactions. To harness the power of data science, Two Six combines large-scale engineering, statistics, and machine learning capabilities to help investors unmask the intrinsic value of companies and identify new paths for growth. Two Six serves on the Advisory Board of the Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative. For more information, please visit www.twosixcapital.com.