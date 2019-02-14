RRD Partners with doxo to Expand Online Billing and Payment Offerings

CHICAGO & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, and doxo, an innovative web and mobile bill payment solution provider, today announced a mutual partnership that will provide RRD clients with seamless access to a leading electronic bill pay capability. Doxo allows consumers to receive electronic bills, pay multiple providers, and schedule automatic payments through a single portal with a single password. This unique, secure payment solution enables consumers to use a single set of login credentials to transact with more than 45,000 payable billers.

“We know that in today’s communications environment, our clients need the option to communicate across every channel in order to fully engage with their entire customer base,” said Tim Reedy, President, RRD Business Communications Solutions. “We partnered with doxo because consumers are increasingly seeking a seamless, digital bill pay experience, and doxo has developed a capability that delivers that experience. Like our other business communications solutions, doxo integrates easily into our clients’ current workflows and processes to further enhance their communications program without any down time.”

“Today’s consumers seek a customer-centered experience across all interactions with every type of business, including those that they transact with to pay their bills,” said Steve Shivers, CEO and co-founder of doxo. “Doxo’s secure, all-in-one bill pay service simplifies life for consumers so they can quickly take care of bills anytime, whether online or through their mobile devices. We are excited to partner with RRD to extend this capability to their clients to boost e-payments, paperless adoption, and mobile engagement.”

To learn more, visit the RRD Business Communications Solutions website.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 customers and 43,000 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies — from Main Street to Wall Street — optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information about RRD, please visit www.rrd.com.

About doxo

doxo is a simple, secure all-in-one bill pay service that facilitates secure payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device. doxo currently serves over 2.5 million users who make payments to over 45,000 local and national businesses, making doxo the largest bill pay directory in the nation. Billers on the network get paid directly, fast and free–and consumers have complete bill pay independence over when and how they pay their bills. doxo more than doubled its customer base in 2018 and is expanding its team to further accelerate growth and change the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. doxo investors include MDV, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. doxo is based in Seattle, WA.

For more information about doxo, visit www.doxo.com.