Cheetah Medical Partners with SWK Funding LLC to Advance Commercial Operations.

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheetah Medical, Inc., a Massachusetts-based leader in non-invasive fluid management devices, today announced it has entered into a $20 million senior secured term loan agreement with SWK Funding LLC. SWK Funding LLC is a subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation, a Dallas, Texas-based healthcare focused investment firm. Cheetah will use the loan proceeds to retire existing debt and to invest in its sales and marketing efforts in the U.S. $18 million of the loan was funded at closing with another $2 million available in Q1 of 2019 subject to milestones.

"We are pleased to be working with the team at SWK and their approach to partnering with companies like Cheetah. They impressed us with their insightful questions during diligence and their shared confidence in Cheetah’s prospects in developing this very exciting market,” commented Kevin McArdle, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Medical. "We look forward to our continued collaboration with SWK as we work to become standard of care in the management of critically ill patients worldwide. The capital secured through this agreement will provide crucial support to our Sales, Marketing and Clinical efforts."

“SWK is pleased to partner with Cheetah to provide minimally dilutive, flexible capital to help the Company grow its highly innovative hemodynamic monitoring solution,” commented Winston Black, CEO of SWK. “We believe the Starling SV gives clinicians real-time data needed to guide patient fluid management decisions, which further provides substantial economic benefits to the healthcare system. We are particularly impressed with the Company’s ability to improve the care and outcomes of patients suffering from sepsis, a deadly condition that costs the healthcare system considerable financial resources.”

About Cheetah Medical

Cheetah Medical is the pioneer and leading global provider of 100 percent non-invasive fluid management monitoring technologies, designed for use in critical care, operating room and emergency department settings. The CHEETAH Starling™ SV is fast becoming the gold standard in fluid management, as it provides immediate, dynamic assessments of fluid responsiveness, enabling clinicians to make more confident and informed treatment for their patients. Moreover, recent research from the University of Kansas Medical Center has shown effective fluid management can reduce hospital ICU stays by an average of 2.89 days, reduce risk of mechanical ventilation and initiation of acute dialysis, saving over $14,000 in medical costs per patient. The company’s fluid management systems currently make an impact in more than 400 hospitals throughout the U.S. and in 30 countries worldwide.

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH.OB) is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.swkhold.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

