Carbonite and Veritas Announce Reseller Partnership

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB), a global leader in data protection, and Veritas Technologies, a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined storage, announced a new partnership designed to provide enhanced endpoint device protection to Veritas customers. Veritas will act as an authorized distributor and reseller of Carbonite Endpoint to its customer base.

Carbonite Endpoint is a hybrid cloud solution that safeguards the data that resides on an organization’s computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones. Using file-level backup with patented global deduplication, Carbonite allows businesses’ IT managers to mitigate data loss while maximizing overall performance across distributed networks. Carbonite Endpoint provides a flexible and effective data protection solution for any size business.

“We are very excited about the prospect of working with Veritas, a long-standing leader in enterprise-scale data protection,” said Norman Guadagno, SVP Marketing, Carbonite. “The endpoint is one of the most critical vulnerabilities for businesses today, and Carbonite Endpoint has demonstrated its ability to empower IT managers to protect businesses at scale.”

“As the data protection needs of businesses continue to evolve, and our enterprise customers turn to us as a trusted technology vendor and partner, we believe that offering a best-in-class endpoint protection SaaS solution is essential,” said Simon Jelley, VP Product Management Veritas Technologies. “With Carbonite and Carbonite Endpoint, we have found a partner that shares our dedication to data protection and a solution that meets enterprise customers’ needs.”

About Carbonite

Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports global businesses with secure cloud infrastructure. To learn more visit www.Carbonite.com and follow us on Twitter at @Carbonite.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in enterprise data management – our software and solutions help organizations protect their mission-critical data. Tens of thousands of businesses, including 97% of Fortune 100 companies, rely on us every day to back up and recover their data, keep it secure and available, to guard against failure and achieve regulatory compliance. In today’s digital economy, Veritas delivers technology that helps organizations reduce risks and capitalize on their most important digital asset – their data. Learn more at www.veritas.com or follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.