Orange Polska Selects MATRIXX Digital Commerce to Transform Customer Engagement

SARATOGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MATRIXX Software (http://www.matrixx.com) today announced Orange Polska, Poland’s leading telecommunications provider, is deploying MATRIXX Digital Commerce as a foundation for its digital transformation.

Orange Polska is investing in new IT infrastructure that can support the rich customer engagement and innovative monetization capabilities necessary to win and maintain market share. By choosing MATRIXX Software and its MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform, Orange Polska has chosen a proven, digital-grade platform.

With MATRIXX, Orange Polska will have the ability to digitalize customer engagement, simplify customer journeys and provide richer and more engaging experiences. Orange Polska recognized the importance of getting to market quickly with their new capabilities. Partnering with MATRIXX Software gives Orange Polska a rapid, fast-track transformation approach.

“We selected MATRIXX Software because it enables the agility our business needs, including full transparency in every service we deliver, real-time personalized offers based on behavior and usage and instant access to offers,” said Bruno Chomel, CIO, Orange Polska. “MATRIXX Software is a key component of our new Digital Architecture and enables the transformation of our operating model as we scale.”

“Increasingly, Telcos are avoiding complex, multi-year IT replacement projects in favor of a rapid approach that drives transformation quickly across their businesses, and they are choosing MATRIXX as their technology partner,” said Dave Labuda, founder, CEO and CTO of MATRIXX Software. “By providing a single, comprehensive platform across all networks, services and devices, we are excited to enable Orange Polska with the agility they need to succeed in today’s mobile-first economy, and the seamless scalability they will need to win in tomorrow’s world.”

Built entirely from scratch, MATRIXX Software’s multi-patented, award winning MATRIXX Digital Commerce enables a digital-first reinvention of Telco business support systems (BSS). It brings together traditionally separate network and IT functions into a single platform, including product design and lifecycle management, customer engagement, service delivery and monetization. Built for digital, it offers operators the agility and seamless scalability required to compete and win today, and tomorrow.

About Orange Polska

Orange Polska is a leading provider of telecommunications in Poland in all segments of the telecommunications market. It has the largest infrastructure in the country. It offers modern technology to 20 million customers, including convergent services, that combine fixed and mobile telephony, home and mobile internet and numerous multimedia services. Orange Polska also provides comprehensive solutions for business. The Company conducts research and development activities and supports innovation. Orange Polska invests in ultra-fast fiber internet and 4G/LTE mobile internet.

Orange Polska is a part of Orange - one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators active in 28 countries.

About MATRIXX Software

Silicon Valley based MATRIXX Software is committed to helping Telco’s reinvent themselves into leaders of the digital economy. Our multi-patented MATRIXX Digital Commerce platform was built from scratch to serve as the foundation for next-generation IT architectures capable of powering rapid transformation. Through innovations in engineering, product, sales and deployment, we empower Communications Service Providers with the speed, agility and autonomy they need to give their customers modern, digital experiences.