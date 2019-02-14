Relativity Granted Industry-First Machine Learning 3D Metal Printing Patent and Adds Senior Leaders from SpaceX and Virgin Orbit to Executive Team

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relativity, the world’s first autonomous rocket factory and launch services leader, today announced the appointment of three aerospace veterans to its executive team and an industry-leading new patent grant for its autonomous 3D printing technology. The fast-growing company has now hired twelve former senior leaders from SpaceX, Blue Origin, Virgin Orbit, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Waymo, Zoox, and Tesla, and has secured a key patent for 3D printing metal using machine learning.

Tim Buzza, recognized as one of the world’s foremost experts in rocket development, as well as among the first leaders and a twelve-year executive at SpaceX, and former Co-President and Vice President of Launch at Virgin Orbit, officially joins Relativity as Distinguished Engineer after serving as an Advisor to the company. Josh Brost, a nine year veteran at SpaceX responsible for securing $3 billion in contracts with the U.S. Government and commercial entities, joins as Vice President, Government Business Development. David Giger, a thirteen-year SpaceX veteran who directed engineering, program, and leadership responsibilities for over 200 engineers in the design, testing and build of the multi-billion dollar Cargo Dragon and Crew Dragon spacecraft programs, joins as Vice President, Launch Vehicle Development for Relativity’s Terran 1 rocket.

“Our progress towards launching the first 3D printed rocket is fueled by a deeply experienced team that has built and scaled other space companies, and Tim, Josh, and David are renowned leaders in their fields,” said Tim Ellis, CEO of Relativity. “These executive appointments, combined with our recent patent grant, are great indicators of Relativity’s market momentum.”

Relativity was recently granted US. Patent Number US20180341248A1, Real-time adaptive control of additive manufacturing processes using machine learning, for its groundbreaking 3D metal printing technology using advanced sensors and control software. Disrupting 50 years of aerospace technology, Relativity is the first and only aerospace factory to use a proprietary and patented autonomous 3D printing technology, machine learning, and software to optimize every aspect of the rocket manufacturing process.

“The grant of this patent is a recognition of how our autonomous 3D metal printing technology can quickly and iteratively optimize rocket production on Earth and other planets, and is a pivotal step towards our technology differentiation and leadership in the market,” said Jordan Noone, CTO of Relativity.

Relativity can print its next-generation Terran 1 rocket in less than 60 days, while traditional rockets take 18 months or more. Terran 1 is the world’s first completely 3D printed rocket, with 100x fewer parts than traditional rockets, vastly better manufacturing reliability, rapid build time, and faster time to launch.

Relativity is on track to conduct its first full orbital launch by the end of 2020, and continues to grow a global customer manifest of both commercial and government payloads. The company recently became the first venture-backed company to secure a launch site Right of Entry at Cape Canaveral from the U.S. Air Force, adding to its portfolio of major government partnerships including a 20-year exclusive-use CSLA agreement at the NASA Stennis Space Center E4 test complex, and a NASA ACO test award. The company is expanding its infrastructure this year with a fourfold expansion to over 240,000 square feet of operations, production, testing, and launch facilities. Relativity’s team has grown almost 5x since March, from 14 to 64 full time employees in under a year.

About Relativity

Relativity is the first autonomous rocket factory and launch services leader for satellite constellations. The company’s vision is to build the future of humanity in space--starting with rockets. Relativity’s platform vertically integrates intelligent robotics and 3D autonomous manufacturing technology to build the world’s first entirely 3D printed rocket, Terran 1. Terran 1 has 100x lower part count than traditional rockets, a radically simple supply chain, and is built from raw material to flight in less than 60 days with unparalleled iteration speed. Relativity deploys and resupplies satellite constellations with industry-defining lead time, flexibility, and cost, better connecting and securing our planet.

Relativity is backed by leading investors including Playground Global, Y Combinator, Social Capital, Phillip Spector formerly of Intelsat, and Mark Cuban. For more information, please visit https://www.relativityspace.com/.