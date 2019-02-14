LDRA Partners with Jama Software to Close the Verification Workflow Gap for Embedded Systems

WIRRAL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LDRA, software quality experts in the areas of functional safety, security, and standards compliance, has partnered with Jama Software to deliver a test validation and verification lifecycle solution for safety- and security-critical applications in the embedded software market. The LDRA tool suite integrates with Jama Connect enabling developers to bidirectionally trace the relationships between the various stages of application development. Such transparency across the development lifecycle ensures faster development, improved code quality, and stronger risk mitigation.

For applications to be safe and secure, development teams must follow strict processes that ensure all aspects of development are fully traced, tested, and documented and comply with industry safety and security standards such as DO-178B/C for aerospace, ISO 26262 for automotive, IEC 61508 for industrial controls, and IEC 62304 for medical devices. To accomplish this, developers must map application requirements to software written, and that code must be tested to ensure that it does what it is expected to do, that all existing code maps to a given requirement, and that all interrelationships are bidirectionally traceable.

By integrating the LDRA tool suite with Jama Connect, LDRA closes the software verification gap by showing the relationships among application requirements, code, software verification, and documentation. LDRA automates software analysis and application verification to ensure software quality, while Jama Software provides a product development platform with broader visibility into product definition and design, including build and test phases. The Jama Connect management framework exposes the relationships and dependencies among projects, teams, activities, and results. Developers can quickly trace requirements, source code, test cases, and test execution results to gain insight into testing progress, code quality, stability of the system, and validation on the host and target platforms.

Thanks to this integration, developers can analyze the application by exporting Jama Connect project artifacts or item types into LDRA’s TBmanager to identify any feedback loops on software design, certification needs, testing, or code defects. The item types are typically Jama Connect multilevel requirements and test cases, which can be kept synchronized no matter which development lifecycle methodology has been adopted, enabling teams to work with the most current records. Also, progress and evidence reports can be automatically generated at any time. This comprehensive integration greatly increases efficiency in software testing and reduces costs of producing high-quality software including software that must go through qualification or certification.

“LDRA and Jama Software have been focused on giving developers the tools they need to build safe and secure systems for many years,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “Our visibility into code quality and compliance coupled with Jama’s focus on requirements and process enables us to help developers work smarter and faster as they create safe and secure code. Companies using our combined solution can verify regulatory compliance while reducing the cost of testing—no small feat as compliance costs spiral for many.”

“Integrating with the LDRA tool suite just made sense given our complementary focus,” said Scott Rogers, VP Business Development, Jama Software. “Software complexity, particularly in the automotive industry, has created unprecedented application risks for OEMs and their suppliers. Partnering with LDRA ensures that we can provide our clients with an end-to-end safety and security compliance solution that will reduce development time, improve software quality, and mitigate risk.”

About LDRA

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.