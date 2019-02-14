New Mallika Sherawat Billboards: ‘Go Vegan for Someone You Love’

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actress Mallika Sherawat is partnering with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine—a U.S. nonprofit with 12,000 doctor members—to urge people across India to “Go Vegan for Someone You Love” this February. Sherawat is sharing the message on billboards beginning Feb. 14 in Bhopal, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune and in new recipe videos available at 21DayKickstartIndia.org.

Sherawat, who is currently starring in the web series Booo… Sabki Phategi, says, “A vegan diet prevents and reverses disease.” Clinical research conducted by the Physicians Committee shows that a plant-based diet is a powerful tool for preventing, managing, and even reversing both heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in India. In 2016, there were an estimated 62.5 million years of life lost prematurely due to cardiovascular disease.

More than 72 million people in India have diabetes and another 42 million have undiagnosed diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation. By 2045, those numbers are expected to reach 134 million and 77 million, respectively. Diabetes prevalence is 16.6 percent in Hyderabad, 9.3 percent in Mumbai, 10.3 percent in New Delhi, and 10.5 percent in Pune.

“Research shows that people of Indian origin are predisposed to insulin resistance and diabetes,” says Ashwani Garg, M.D., an integrative family medicine doctor at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois. “But I have seen patients lose weight and prevent and reverse diabetes with an oil-free, whole-food, plant-based Indian diet.”

Physicians Committee Kickstart India specialist Zeeshan Ali, Ph.D., and James Loomis, M.D., director of the Barnard Medical Center, visited 10 medical schools across India in July and August 2018 to teach students how to use the power of a plant-based diet to help patients fight chronic disease. Over the past six years, Dr. Ali has led several free public events in cities across India.

“I hope people across India take Mallika Sherawat’s message to heart and go vegan so they can live long healthy lives with those they love,” says Physicians Committee Kickstart India specialist Dr. Zeeshan Ali.

Billboard Locations

Bhopal: Jyoti Talkies Circle, MP Nagar

Delhi: Delhi to Noida, Main Highway

Hyderabad: Tolichowki to Gachibowli Road, Khwajaguda Circle, Near Sunshine Hospital

Mumbai: Peddar Road, Opposite HSBC Bank (DN)

Pune: MG Road, Near Golibar Maidan, Facing NIBM and Shankarsheth Road

Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is a nonprofit health organization that promotes preventive medicine, conducts clinical research, and encourages higher standards for ethics and effectiveness in research and medical training.