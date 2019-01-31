Invenra and WARF Initiate a Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Therapeutics to Fight Neuroblastoma in Children

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invenra and WARF (Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation) today announced they have entered into a collaboration to discover and develop a bispecific antibody therapeutic for the treatment of neuroblastoma, a cancer that is the third most common childhood cancer, after leukemia and brain tumors. The collaboration will use Invenra’s proprietary SNIPERTM technology to allow for precise targeting of the cancer cells while sparing normal nerve cells, and potentially alleviating unwanted toxicities and pain related side effects. The idea for the therapeutic candidate came out of a collaboration between Invenra and University of Wisconsin, Madison Professor, Dr. Paul Sondel, a pediatric oncologist who treats these children in his practice.

“Invenra’s SNIPERTM technology should enable creation of antibody-based therapies that are specifically able to target tumor cells while not binding to normal tissues. We are excited to be working with Invenra to initiate this approach by directing it towards improving treatment for pediatric neuroblastoma,” notes Sondel.

Roland Green, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Invenra states, “We are very excited about this program and the potential it has for helping these children with neuroblastoma. This program also has the potential to treat patients with a variety of other cancers such as glioblastoma (a form of brain cancer), melanoma and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). This collaboration is a good example of the benefits that can come from partnerships between the UW-Madison and industry.”

About Invenra

Invenra Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of multispecific antibodies for immuno-oncology. Invenra’s proprietary B-Body™, SNIPER™, and ARCHER™, technologies are used to develop novel antibodies that can bind to two or more specific therapeutic targets and mimic the natural IgG antibodies made by the human body. The B-Body™ platform enables the rapid identification of an optimal combination of epitope, affinity and geometry of an antibody using high throughput in-format screening for function in cell-based assays, while maintaining the biophysical characteristics needed for lead development. Importantly, the B-Body™ platform is designed to create advantages for candidate discovery with novel mechanisms of action and ease of manufacturing. Invenra has developed its own pipeline of lead multispecific antibodies and has partnered with several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies who leverage Invenra’s technologies to identify molecules with biological relevance for drug development. For more information, please visit Invenra.

About WARF

The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) helps steward the cycle of research, discovery, commercialization and investment for the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Founded in 1925 as an independent, nonprofit foundation, WARF manages more than 2,000 patents and an investment portfolio of $2.7 billion as it funds university research, obtains patents for campus discoveries and licenses inventions to industry. For more information, visit WARF.

About UWCCC

The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center is recognized throughout the Midwest and the nation as one of the leading innovators in cancer research, quality patient care and active community involvement. UW Carbone Cancer Center is the only comprehensive cancer center in Wisconsin, as designated by the National Cancer Institute. For more information, visit University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center.