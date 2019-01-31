WageNow – the NEW Wage Advance Product – is Now Available to All PrismHR Customers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FinFit, a FinTech company that provides over 125,000 employers with a unique financial wellness benefit platform, has announced the launch of its WageNow program to PrismHR customers who service over 80,000 organizations with more than 2 million worksite employees.

Weekly and bi-weekly pay cycles can be challenging for employees if their bills, rent or mortgage payments don’t align with payday. Income instability can drive employees to seek out expensive alternatives, which may jeopardize their financial position. FinFit offers employees the option to have instant access to the wages they’ve earned, when they need it, with WageNow.

“WageNow helps PrismHR customers meet a significant demand from their SMB clients and employees,” said Tim Pratte, Senior Vice President, Customer Success, PrismHR. “It eliminates the need to issue payroll advances, and by helping improve employees’ financial wellness, WageNow allows PrismHR customers to help their clients improve employee engagement and achieve greater employee retention.”

Payday can be any day with FinFit’s WageNow. WageNow is easy for PrismHR and their clients to implement, and there are no set-up fees.

“FinFit is the largest and only financial wellness platform that combines all key elements of a comprehensive wellness offering, which includes assessment, development, motivation and solutions. WageNow extends the platform offerings to empower our members on their path to financial wellness. PrismHR has once again demonstrated their position as a leader in the marketplace, innovating on behalf of PrismHR customers, their clients and their employees to create value. FinFit looks forward to working with Tim Pratte and the PrismHR team,” says David Kilby, President of FinFit.

With today’s technology, there is no limit to when and how employees can get paid. WageNow provides an immediate solution.

About FinFit

Founded in 2008, FinFit has grown to be one of the nation’s largest financial wellness benefits servicing over 125,000 clients. FinFit provides a self-directed online experience that lets employees measure their financial fitness and provides fun, education resources and tools to increase their financial knowledge and drive results. FinFit helps to eliminate stress in the workplace by providing real-time solutions that offer real-world help when it is needed most. FinFit is a powerful way for employers to attract and retain talent by helping employees get focused, get healthy and become more productive.

WageNow is fully funded and managed by an affiliate of FinFit. Residents of California, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and Vermont are not eligible for WageNow.

About PrismHR

PrismHR creates exceptional software and services, empowering human resource outsourcing service providers such as Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) and Administrative Service Organizations (ASOs) to deliver world-class payroll, benefits and HR to small and medium sized businesses. PrismHR software is used by more than 88,000 organizations and 2.2 million worksite employees, processing greater than $57 billion in payroll each year. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com.