3M and Miraenanotech Complete Patent License Agreement for Metal Mesh Technology

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3M Company and 3M Innovative Properties Co. and Miraenanotech Co., Ltd. (MNtech) have reached a patent license agreement for use of 3M’s metal mesh technology.

Metal mesh conductor technology is widely used in the construction of projected capacitive touch sensors for consumer and commercial applications. Metal mesh conductors have broad applicability across touch sensors of all sizes. In particular, large format touch sensors are often utilized in interactive whiteboards, conferencing systems, and digital signage displays.

As part of the agreement, MNtech, a leading provider of metal mesh conductor film, will take a royalty-bearing patent license from 3M.

“We are pleased that after a careful review of 3M’s metal mesh patent portfolio, MNtech has become our first licensee. We look forward to expanding our relationship with MNtech in the coming months and years,” said Makoto Ishii, vice president and general manager, 3M Display Materials and Systems Division. “We will continue to defend our intellectual property rights with other metal mesh manufacturers to enable authorized use of our patented technology by more customers.”

“3M is a pioneer of metal mesh in the projected capacitive market and has a substantial patent portfolio,” said Soon-Kyo Lim, managing director of MNtech. “With this license, we expect our metal mesh conductor film business to expand now that we can provide a stable infringement-free supply to our customers.”

