3M and Elo Touch Solutions Settle Patent Infringement Action

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3M Company and 3M Innovative Properties Company and Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. have settled a patent infringement lawsuit brought by 3M in federal district court in Wilmington, Del. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The suit alleged that certain Elo Touch PCAP touch products infringed 3M’s patents relating to metal mesh conductor films.

Metal mesh conductor technology is widely used in the construction of projected capacitive touch sensors for consumer and commercial applications. Metal mesh conductors have broad applicability across touch sensors of all sizes. In particular, large format touch sensors are often utilized in interactive whiteboards, conferencing systems, and digital signage displays.

“3M is encouraged to have been able to settle this matter. 3M will continue to defend its intellectual property rights with metal mesh manufacturers, touch panel integrators and original equipment manufacturers,” said Makoto Ishii, vice president and general manager, 3M Display Materials and Systems Division.

