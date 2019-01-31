Gradiant Secures Four Water Recycling Projects in India, Highlights Importance of Superior and Affordable Wastewater Treatment

CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gradiant Corporation, a leader in innovative solutions for industrial wastewater treatment, announces today that it has secured four Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) projects in India via its Gradiant India Pvt Ltd (GIPL) division. Gradiant will provide end-to-end water recycling solutions for these clients in the textile processing, dyestuff and alkali-chemical manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries through its proprietary suite of technologies. These projects are anticipated to recycle from 100 to 4000 kiloliters per day of highly contaminated effluent.

As India races towards a more advanced economy, one of the casualties has been the deteriorating state of the environment. Industrial wastewater is a significant source of that pollution, with industries generating 13,468 MLD of wastewater of which only 60% is treated. Industries in the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors, as well as larger companies, are not treating their wastewater effluent properly because of technology and budget constraints, along with a lack of knowledge about advanced sustainable solutions.

The effects of untreated water are long lasting and harm humans, animals, as well as the soil and oceans. It is estimated that as soon as 2020, India will be a water-stressed country and up to 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater.

“With tightening regulations on businesses that produce water discharge from industrial effluents and a looming water crisis coupled with increasing water demand (over 220 billion m3 by 2025) within India, there is mounting pressure on our current and future clients to find viable ways to combat the growing costs incurred by these challenges. Pharmaceutical and textile-based customers are beginning to accept our proprietary solutions which they acknowledge will significantly reduce the cost and increase the reliability of treating wastewater,” said GIPL’s managing director Ravichandran Selvaraj. “We are excited to help solve industrial wastewater problems in India by providing sustainable end-to-end solutions.”

Since inception in early 2018, the GIPL team has made substantial headway with a significant list of potential projects in the pipeline and a full team of sales, business development, and project management in place with offices in both Chennai and Ahmedabad.

“Our technologies are an apt fit for the cost-conscious Indian market which will help to reduce CAPEX & OPEX for our customers. This coupled with our local teams’ ability to deliver end-to-end solutions with lower cost of ownership is going to help us serve our Indian clients fully in handling their wastewater challenges,” said Prakash Govindan, CTO of Gradiant and holder of over 200 global patents. “Our growing presence in India, coupled with our commissioning of these new projects, testifies to the environmentally progressive mindset of local business leaders and we look forward to the positive impact Gradiant can make in this region,” he added.

With a pipeline of over 35 projects in India alone, Gradiant is poised for major growth. The recent success in India further cements the company’s continuing operational and technical rise in the Asia-Pacific region. Gradiant Corporation has invested in the establishment of Gradiant India and will finalize a round of funding with local and strategic partners shortly.

Earlier in 2018, Gradiant established its R&D headquarters in Singapore and unveiled a Chinese subsidiary, Gradiant China, based in Shanghai. The company’s North American operations include its largest subsidiary to date, Gradiant Energy Services (GES), with over 100 employees. GES is an oilfield services business focused on treating unconventional oil and gas water for reuse.

About Gradiant Corporation

Gradiant Corporation and its subsidiaries deliver tailored solutions for industrial water users with the most complex water treatment challenges. With a robust product portfolio and technical expertise, Gradiant provides innovative water recycling and reuse solutions to enable responsible economic growth. Gradiant was founded out of MIT in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Denver, Houston, Midland, Chennai, Shanghai, and Singapore.