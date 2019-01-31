Insureon Leverages RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Open Platform to Integrate Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Solutions to Boost Sales

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Insureon has selected RingCentral for its robust voice communications capabilities and open API platform enabling sophisticated custom integration with multiple applications. Insureon is an online insurance marketplace for businesses to compare quotes online from top US providers. With a focus on streamlining its growing telesales operations nationally, Insureon built a custom machine learning integration with RingCentral to surface real-time feedback to agents while they are on sales calls and drive optimal performance. As a result, Insureon has seen an over 50 percent increase in customer conversion rates and a 45 percent decrease in call-handle times for its agents.

“We wanted to build a machine learning system that enabled our sales agents to leverage our collective knowledge in real-time selling situations,” said Doug Altschul, vice president of customer experience, Insureon. “RingCentral’s open API platform allowed us to integrate real-time transcription and machine learning into the RingCentral communications solution and deliver on our vision. The real-time transcription capability enables us to record agents during calls, and machine learning analyzes data and provides feedback to agents in real time while they’re talking to a customer or a prospect. The result is a tremendous competitive advantage with impactful sales agents, and significant business growth.”

Leveraging the RingCentral Connect Platform™, Insureon has integrated the artificial intelligence solution (XSELL’s HiPer) and the transcription solution (Velvetech) with RingCentral Office®. By pairing these technologies, useful data flows between the three solutions to provide a clear picture of prospective customers for sales agents.

“The coming together of artificial intelligence and unified communications solutions is a great example of how innovative integrations can drive tangible business outcomes,” said David Lee, vice president of platform products, RingCentral. “By enabling developers to tap into digital, real-time conversations, our open cloud platform has enabled Insureon to dramatically streamline their telesales operations in a way that cannot be solved by legacy on-premises systems. We look forward to continuing to partner with Insureon to drive new innovations that have meaningful impact on their agent productivity and overall customer engagement.”

