Florida Airport Seeks Developers for Unique Fly-In Hotel

Florida’s Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) envisions a unique Fly-In upscale hotel that features direct airfield access, water views, rooftop dining and more. An RFP was issued with a submission deadline of March 15, 2019. Click here to view one concept of what could be designed and built to meet the specified qualifications. (Photo: Business Wire)

Florida’s Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) envisions a unique Fly-In upscale hotel that features direct airfield access, water views, rooftop dining and more. An RFP was issued with a submission deadline of March 15, 2019. Click here to view one concept of what could be designed and built to meet the specified qualifications. (Photo: Business Wire)

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Officials at Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) announced today that they are seeking developers for a unique high-end hotel with airfield access. The fly-in hotel will accommodate the coastal Florida airport’s accelerated growth in air service and major corporate tenants, with meeting space and lodging in high demand. It will be among only a handful of airport fly-in hotels in the nation.

MLB’s Request for Proposals includes a minimum 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, approximately 200 guest rooms, a fine dining restaurant with rooftop bar, outdoor pool, sundeck, fitness amenities and a VIP/concierge floor. In addition, partnering with a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility must be incorporated into a winning proposal.

MLB’s monthly passenger counts increased by double digit percentages in fourth quarter 2018 with no end in sight, closing out the calendar year at 489,240: its highest in more than a decade. Airport operations alone increased by 26.5% last year, with the trend expected to continue. The terminal can accommodate 2,000,000 passengers annually.

The airport’s enviable aerospace tenant base is in a major hiring mode. More than 1,000 high-wage aerospace job positions are currently open around the airfield, including the North American Headquarters of Embraer Executive Jets, the newly-merged L3 Harris world headquarters, Northrop Grumman’s Manned Aircraft Design Center, Thales, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics and others. In fact, according to DefenseNews.com, 7 of the top twelve Department of Defense contractors surround MLB’s runways. Corporate guests will enjoy the convenience of flying directly to the hotel lobby, checking-in and using world-class conference space that reflects the region’s coastal, casual ambiance.

“A unique clientele requires a unique airport and hotel,” explained Airport Executive Director Greg Donovan, A.A.E. “It is mission critical that we keep pace with this growth and meet the increasing demand for upscale lodging and dining. Convenience for our corporate tenants is paramount.” The parcel set aside for this development is 12.45 acres and provides coastal water views. “Even rocket launches will be visible from the campus and rooftop entertainment venues,” he continued.

In addition to corporate growth, Orlando Melbourne International Airport is strategically located in the most coveted tourism region in the world. MLB is the closest airport to the world’s second largest cruise port, Port Canaveral, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, and a short drive to Central Florida attractions. Landing at MLB has also garnered international attention as the #1 most scenic airport approach in the United States (sixth in the world) according to PrivateFly.com.

Proposals are being accepted at Melbourne Airport Authority offices at One Air Terminal Parkway, Suite 220, Melbourne, Fla. by 2 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019.

#FlyMLB#