Tampa Electric Company Signs Contract with Itron to Deploy Smart Street Lighting Solution

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), signed a contract with Tampa Electric Co. (TECO) to deploy Itron’s smart street lighting solution to allow streetlights to communicate with the utility. In coordination with the utility’s streetlight replacement program to convert traditional lighting infrastructure to energy-efficient LED technology, Tampa Electric will install more than 260,000 Itron smart photocells in the next five years.

This project will reduce field mobilization and provide immediate detection of a light outage allowing for a prompt response to support roadway safety and crime reduction all while benefiting the environment. Tampa Electric will be able to remotely control streetlight fixtures using advanced capabilities, such as dynamic dimming. With Itron’s network, Tampa Electric also has a foundation to enable distribution automation and smart city applications, such as air quality management or smart parking.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Tampa Electric to update the utility’s lighting,” said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “The utility will have a foundation to support multiple smart utility and city applications both today and tomorrow.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely, and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

