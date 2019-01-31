Native Advertising SSP TripleLift Adopts The Trade Desk’s Unified ID Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TripleLift, the industry’s largest comScore ranked native advertising company, has integrated The Trade Desk’s unified ID solution into their supply stack. This joint commitment is an effort to improve the digital match rates outside of walled gardens in the digital advertising ecosystem. This is available through The Trade Desk offering its inclusive, global cookie footprint at no cost to the digital advertising industry at large.

Adoption of the free unified ID solution allows all parties across the supply chain (SSPs, DSPs, DMPs and data providers) to use The Trade Desk’s cookie footprint to increase their own cookie coverage across the global independent internet.

“Unified ID provides many benefits to marketers, digitals platforms and consumers, which is why we are excited to join The Trade Desk on this initiative,” said Ari Lewine, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, TripleLift. “We believe this partnership will help satisfy marketer’s desire for targeting that rivals the capabilities of walled gardens and enables them to extend their social budgets to native.”

“TripleLift has committed to growing their presence in the programmatic native advertising ecosystem and we are thrilled that they have adopted the unified ID solution,” said Brian Stempeck, Chief Client Officer, The Trade Desk. “The collective participation of the unified ID solution confirms the industry’s desire to advance the delivery of digital advertising.”

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the industry's leading programmatic native advertising platform. The company's technology allows brands to amplify their content through in-feed native ads that match the unique look and feel of thousands of publishers. Publishers leverage TripleLift's technology to create a new revenue stream through monetizing their in-feed inventory. For more information about TripleLift, please visit triplelift.com.

About The Trade Desk, Inc.

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.