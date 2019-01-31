Imanis Data Selected by Fortune 100 Financial Services Firm and Fortune 400 Healthcare Company to Provide Hadoop and NoSQL Data Protection and Management

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imanis Data, the leader in data management powered by machine learning, today announced that a Fortune 100 financial services firm and a Fortune 400 healthcare company recently selected Imanis Data for Couchbase, DataStax, and Hadoop backup and data management.

“The increased adoption rate of Imanis Data by top global companies speaks directly to the strategic value of Hadoop and NoSQL data and how it must be protected and managed,” said Peter Smails, CMO, Imanis Data. “Our unique enterprise data management platform delivers Big Data backup and restore performance, scalability, and comprehensive policy management but also provides the regulatory and compliance support that is particularly important to players in the financial services and healthcare industries.”

Any-Point-In-Time Recovery

The Fortune 100 financial services organization is using Imanis Data to protect its Couchbase and DataStax environment which in aggregate is growing at 150% per year and will exceed 250TB within 12 months. The customer will also be using Imanis Data’s industry unique any-point-in-time recovery, providing the organization complete recovery flexibility.

Compliance and Test/Dev

The Fortune 400 healthcare company is using Imanis Data to protect a 100 TB on-premises Hadoop cluster and address compliance requirements. Additionally, using Imanis Data’s unique masking capability, the customer is able to make production data available for testing & development without exposing PII data in non-production environments. Security is addressed by the innately secure Hadoop environment, which involves Kerberos and SSL.

Continuing Customer Momentum

These latest high-profile wins come on the heels of a recent competitive displacement at MDL autoMation (MDL), a leading automotive IoT company. Challenged by the performance, scalability, and functionality limitations of their Rubrik Datos IO solution, MDL turned to Imanis Data to solve its MongoDB backup, recovery, and test/dev requirements. Join Imanis Data and MDL on February 26 to learn more about:

The data management challenges MDL faced protecting and managing their large MongoDB deployment across multiple data centers.

Why MDL chose Imanis Data over scripting, native MongoDB tools, and competitive data management solutions.

The results MDL achieved using Imanis Data.

Register for this informative webinar here.

About Imanis Data

Imanis Data is the enterprise data management company powered by machine learning. The Imanis Data Management Platform enables customers to harness the full value of their data by delivering solutions that protect their data, as well as orchestrate and automate all their data management tasks. Imanis Data has been named a CRN Emerging Vendor. Imanis Data’s customers include leading Fortune 500 businesses in the retail, financial services and technology industries, among others. Backed by Canaan Partners, Intel Capital, Onset Ventures, and Wipro Ventures Imanis Data is located in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit imanisdata.com and follow us on Twitter at @imanisdata.