First Stop Health Partners with Rx Valet to Provide Integrated Prescription Discounts with Telemedicine Service

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Stop Health, LLC has joined with Rx Valet to form a partnership to provide First Stop Health’s members with discounts for hundreds of common prescription drugs at all U.S. pharmacies. This integrated, no-cost enhancement for members, called the Virtual Rx Savings Card, helps them realize greater savings when they need a prescription. With no sign-up, coupons required or the need to change where a member fills their prescription, First Stop Health delivers a lower price than the member’s copay or health plan negotiated rate more than 90% of the time.

After receiving a prescription as part of a telemedicine visit, members receive a text message telling them exactly how much the discounted prescription price will be and a link to the Virtual Rx Savings Card. They simply click on the link and show the pharmacy the Virtual Rx Discount Card to get the discount.

"Everything we work to provide at First Stop Health is about our member’s convenience and quality of experience during the healthcare journey,” says Patrick Spain, CEO and Co-founder of First Stop Health. “This new partnership embodies that goal and helps our members receive greater access to more affordable prescription drugs, while giving them an easy way to use it.”

“Technology combined with our competitive pricing gives us the ability to provide value to First Stop Health’s members” says Greg Santulli, CEO of Rx Valet. “Our partnership strengthens our mission to provide fair drug pricing. We are committed to providing First Stop Health’s members the best user experience combined with the lowest prices.”

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health provides virtual healthcare services for the employer marketplace, including telemedicine and care navigation to members via phone, online video consultation, and iPhone and Android apps. With convenient access to U.S.-based doctors licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and care navigation consultants who operate nationwide, we are The First Stop for Health™ for our members, who receive convenient, high quality medical advice, diagnosis and treatment, typically at no cost to them. Connect with First Stop Health on the Web, LinkedIn, Owler, Facebook and Twitter.

About Rx Valet

Rx Valet is a comprehensive pharmacy benefit solution that that delivers financial benefits for consumers and employers. We are the first company to provide a comprehensive solution to high-cost medications with the convenience of a concierge service. Rx Valet has 50 customer care assistants on staff committed to the health and well-being of our clients’ patient members. Connect with Rx Valet on the Web, Facebook and Instagram.