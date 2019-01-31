Cheddar and Reddit Partner To Launch New ‘Ask Me Anything’ Video Pilot

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheddar, the leading post cable networks company, and Reddit, the fifth most visited website in the U.S., today announce the launch of the pilot episode of “ChedChats With,” a new program that brings Reddit’s popular Ask Me Anything (AMA) Q&A series to video.

The 20-minute episode puts “Game of Thrones” director David Nutter in the hot seat to conduct an on-camera AMA, where he addresses some of the most burning questions and comments from the Reddit community. Breaking away from the traditional AMA format, the program also features an exclusive, in-depth interview with Nutter and takes a deeper look at some of the most popular internet cultural trends and topics.

“We are excited that the front page of the internet (Reddit) is joining forces with the top millennial business news network (Cheddar),” said Peter Gorenstein, Chief Content Officer at Cheddar. “This is a new and innovative format for AMAs, leveraging Cheddar’s news and video expertise and tapping into the passionate Reddit community.”

Reddit continues to see an increase in engagement around its AMA series, which has featured some of the most notable names across various industries, from Barack Obama and Stacey Abrams to Jerry Seinfeld and Buzz Aldrin. In 2018, Reddit hosted over 1.8 thousand AMAs, including a Q&A with Bill Gates, which was the most upvoted AMA of the year.

“From high-profile politicians and celebrities to everyday people who've had remarkable life experiences, AMAs continue to be a unique way for redditors to have authentic conversations around topics they care about the most,” says Alexandra Riccomini, Senior Director of Business Development & Media Partnerships at Reddit. “That’s why we are thrilled to bring such a unique Reddit tradition to video in partnership with Cheddar, a company that continues to differentiate itself by delivering fast-paced, quality news coverage on stories that matter to millennial audiences.”

After launching in August 2017, native video hosting has become the dominant way people are viewing and posting video content on Reddit. The community based social platform surpassed 1 billion monthly video views in September, and surged to over 1.4 billion video views per month by the end of November 2018.

To view the pilot episode of "ChedChats With," please visit Cheddar's Reddit profile page or www.Cheddar.com.

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is available on Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitch, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar Business, which covers the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, its street-level studio in the glass corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group, Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global Capital, and Dentsu Ventures.

About Reddit

Reddit is a network of communities where individuals can find experiences built around their interests, hobbies and passions. Redditors submit, vote and comment on content, stories and discussions about the topics they care about the most. With over 330 million global users monthly, Reddit is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the Internet. For more information, visit redditinc.com.