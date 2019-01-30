Asotin County Chooses Verity Voting from Hart InterCivic

ASOTIN, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Looking ahead to streamlined workflow and trustworthy support, Asotin County leaders recently adopted the new Verity® Voting system from long-time election partner Hart InterCivic. The most modern, secure technology available, Verity replaces a Hart system more than a decade old.

“We have enjoyed excellent customer support from Hart since 2005,” said County Auditor Darla McKay. “Choosing Verity means we stay with Hart, and we know what to expect in the future. We have a great working relationship.”

“Thank you, Asotin County, for your confidence in Hart and Verity,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, a U.S. company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions. “Hart pioneered digital ballot scanning, and our decade-plus experience with the technology has strongly influenced Verity’s design. Verity’s secure technology will serve you reliably for many years. You’ve chosen the easiest, most efficient high-speed scanning system on the market.”

Verity is a versatile election system with state-of-the-art hardware and software features that make by-mail voting secure and transparent. A main component of the U.S.-built system is Verity Central, with streamlined workflow, logical onscreen adjudication and no ballot pre-sorting required. See Verity’s next-generation digital ballot scanning and adjudication efficiency in action.

McKay, recently re-elected to her third term as auditor, also cited value in the county’s decision. “The price from Hart was the most competitive. We look forward to continuing with them. They understand our needs.”

Asotin County has taken delivery of the new technology but will complete the current election cycle in February before training begins. The County will debut Verity for its August election, and McKay is looking forward to Verity’s ease of use. “Verity should make it easier to create a ballot. There will be fewer steps.”

She also expects the Verity Touch Writer unit for ADA compliant accessible voting to provide easy options for those requiring accommodations. The unit is a standalone ballot marking device with an audio tactile interface that allows voters who cannot complete a paper ballot to generate a paper ballot marked with their selections. The ballot is counted following regular processing procedures.

Federally and state certified since 2015, Verity is in use in numerous jurisdictions throughout the U.S., and recently adopted by Washington’s Clark County, which processes more than 200,000 mail-in ballots over a typical election cycle.

Braithwaite expects more announcements throughout the year as additional jurisdictions adopt Verity to replace aging election technology.

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.