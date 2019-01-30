Belmond Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) (the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after market close. As previously announced, on December 13, 2018 Belmond Ltd. (the “Company”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with LVMH Moët Hennessy−Louis Vuitton SE, Palladio Overseas Holding Limited and Fenice Ltd. (collectively, “LVMH”) pursuant to which LVMH will acquire the Company. This transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019. In light of this impending transaction, the Company will not be hosting a conference call for the investment community in respect of its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results.

