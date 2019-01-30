Hart InterCivic’s Verity Voting System Wins in Brazos County

Brazos County is rolling out its new Verity Voting system from Hart InterCivic. The easy-to-navigate touchscreen interface is popular with voters, and the compact briefcase-sized voting machines with centralized management are easy for election workers to carry and set up. (Photo: Business Wire)

Brazos County is rolling out its new Verity Voting system from Hart InterCivic. The easy-to-navigate touchscreen interface is popular with voters, and the compact briefcase-sized voting machines with centralized management are easy for election workers to carry and set up. (Photo: Business Wire)

BRYAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brazos County, with more than 100,000 registered voters, is implementing Verity® Voting, the most transparent, secure election technology available. Verity, from the county’s trusted election partner Hart InterCivic, topped the competition in a thorough round of research and hands-on testing.

“We started from scratch and brought in both eligible vendors for security demonstrations and mock elections,” said Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock. “We had more than 200 citizens show up to try out the two systems – one on each side of the room. We heard lots of feedback. We value transparency and public input.”

“Ultimately, we decided that Hart’s Verity would best serve our county. Verity offers security features that go above and beyond what is available with the competitor. Plus, we value Hart’s integrity,” added Hancock, who has about 20 years’ experience working with elections.

“Brazos County has partnered with Hart since 2002, and we’ve worked diligently to meet their growing needs over the years. We are honored that they have chosen Verity to take their elections into the future,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, an Austin-based company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions.

The county took delivery of new equipment in mid-January, and the 78 pallets will be opened and tested in early February. Training will begin soon after as Hancock’s office prepares for fall elections.

“I’m looking forward to an easy transition for our workers and for our citizens,” Hancock said. “Verity is user-friendly, with a touchscreen. In a huge college town, we know that is going to be a hit.” The County is home to College Station and Texas A&M University, with more than 64,000 students.

“Long-term, we are confident that the lower costs associated with Verity – consumables and licensing, for example – will also make our citizens happy. Cost was a factor in our choice,” she said. “We also have tremendous customer support from Hart. They take very good care of us.”

Verity is a federally and state certified system designed and built in Texas. More than half of the voters in Texas cast their ballots on Hart’s voting systems. Verity is a natural next step for those ready to modernize. The system has the flexibility to be used for paper, hybrid or electronic voting. Brazos County will use the electronic version in their popular Voting Centers. “Electronic voting has been good for our county for 15 years. Our voters should be confident, and this transition should be smooth for them. That’s important,” Hancock said.

Brazos County joins a growing number of Texas jurisdictions moving to Verity. Since the Texas Secretary of State certified the latest release of the system in late 2016, Hart has shipped more than 9,800 Verity devices across the State. First federally certified in 2015, the secure and efficient system is also in use in numerous counties throughout the U.S.

Braithwaite expects more announcements as additional jurisdictions choose Verity over other available options.

“It can be a long process,” Hancock reminds other counties considering new solutions. “But it is important to be sure what is best and right for your county.”

