Alterra Mountain Company and The North Face Announce 5-Year Alliance

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alterra Mountain Company and The North Face have signed a 5-year retail, uniform and sponsorship agreement, making The North Face the official winter uniform outerwear partner of select Alterra Mountain Company destinations.

The sponsorship will bring exclusive gear to Alterra Mountain Company destinations, providing top equipment for modern day explorers on and off the mountains. Inspired by the success of The North Face partner stores in Stratton, Squaw Valley, Tremblant, Blue Mountain and most recently in Steamboat, Alterra Mountain Company and The North Face will expand the brand’s retail footprint to include Alterra Mountain Company destinations, with plans to open more retail locations. The sponsorship will also bring signature The North Face events to select destinations as well as deep brand integration through on-mountain programs, athlete engagement and collaborative content development.

“ The North Face is a clear leader in the outdoor industry, and we are honored to work with such a dominant brand. We are excited to partner with The North Face to present a strong brand offering within our retail environments and we look forward to developing more The North Face partner stores at our destinations,” said Kat Jobanputra, Senior Vice President, Retail and Rental at Alterra Mountain Company. “ We will collaborate on the development of unique products for our company-wide staff and the consumer. It’s an ideal combination of The North Face’s expertise with new gear, fabric and design technologies, with Alterra Mountain Company’s industry experts who live, work and play in the mountains. Having our destination staff in The North Face gear will ensure they can withstand the elements while attending to our guests’ needs on the mountain.”

“ For more than 50 years, we’ve been at the forefront of enabling exploration. Partnering with Alterra Mountain Company aligns with our mission to provide quality outdoor apparel and equipment to explorers on and off the mountain,” said Tony Erlick, Vice President, Sales at The North Face. “ We have the opportunity to integrate with like-minded mountain enthusiasts to bring best in class gear and experiences to Alterra Mountain Company destinations. We look forward to growing the partnership over the coming years.”

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 14 iconic year-round destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski and heli-hiking operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real-estate development, food and beverage and retail businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company’s family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination’s unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

About The North Face®

The North Face, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC, was founded in 1966 with the goal of preparing outdoor athletes for the rigors of their next adventure. Today we are the world's leading outdoor brand, creating athlete-tested, expedition-proven products that help people explore and test the limits of human potential. We protect our outdoor playgrounds and minimize our impact on the planet through programs that encourage sustainability. The North Face products are available at premium and specialty retail sporting goods stores globally and we are headquartered in California on a LEED Platinum-certified campus. For more information, please visit www.thenorthface.com.