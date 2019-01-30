LSC Communications Signs Multi-Year Print and Related Services Agreement with H.O. Zimman, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSC Communications, Inc. (LKSD), a leader in traditional and digital printing solutions, has signed a multi-year agreement with award-winning publishing company H.O. Zimman, Inc. to produce six national sports magazine titles. The six titles include the official Super Bowl Magazine; the official Pro Bowl Magazine; Pro Football Hall of Fame Yearbook; Baseball Hall of Fame Yearbook; the member magazine of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Memories and Dreams; and the official on-site and internationally distributed program of the Masters (golf), The Masters Journal. Under the new agreement, LSC will provide print manufacturing, distribution and postal optimization services for the six titles.

Adam Scharff, Vice President of H.O. Zimman, Inc. said, “We are entrusting the high quality production of these titles to LSC, and along with that comes the complex and sometimes extremely time-sensitive distribution duties. We are confident that LSC will hit or exceed all the standards that need to be met.”

Dave Cardona, President of Magazine Sales at LSC Communications, added, “We worked closely with H.O. Zimman to understand their needs and provide a unique speed-to-market solution. LSC is pleased to have been selected by H.O. Zimman as a strategic and high quality service provider and we look forward to a long partnership.”

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. The company’s traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, LSC’s supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

About H.O. Zimman, Inc.

H.O. Zimman, Inc. is a custom publisher with a long tradition of high quality service to its high visibility clients. With a niche in the sports publishing world, H.O. Zimman, Inc. has partnered with the USTA for more than 70 years, published the last 16 Super Bowl and Pro Bowl programs and is nearly 10 years into a remarkable publishing effort with the National Baseball Hall of Fame. More recently, HOZ has produced the Masters Journal for Augusta National since 2014.