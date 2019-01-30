Hilton Expands Presence in Las Vegas with Signing of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to Curio Collection by Hilton

LAS VEGAS & MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton announces today that Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will join Curio Collection by Hilton in 2020, following an extensive transformation including renovations to the property. In collaboration with JC Hospitality LLC and Virgin Hotels, the hotel will be a reimagined, contemporary Las Vegas entertainment hub and participate in Hilton’s award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors.

Of the hotels within Hilton’s Collection Brands, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, will be the only property located in Las Vegas and the largest in the world with more than 1,500 guest rooms and over 110,000 square feet of meeting and events space. Featuring a fun yet sophisticated desert modern vibe that reflects the surrounding landscape, the property will provide visitors with comfortably designed guest chambers and beautifully reimagined pool areas, all favorably located minutes from the famed Las Vegas Strip.

“We’re thrilled to announce the signing of a Curio Collection hotel in one of America’s most famed cities along with JC Hospitality LLC and Virgin Hotels,” said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. “In its 100th year, Hilton continues to innovate the hotel and guest experience with its distinctive Collection Brands. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will reflect a new take on what it means to be a Las Vegas hotel and provide guests and locals alike a one-of-a-kind experience.

The property, located at 4455 Paradise Road, will continue full service operations as the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino until early 2020 when it closes briefly for the renovations that will transform it into the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will serve those visiting the city as a destination in close proximity to nearby nightlife for evenings out on the strip. For those looking to remain onsite as well as for locals, the hotel boasts eclectic bars, tasty restaurants, a best-in-class casino, fitness facilities and spa, and live entertainment venue The Joint.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Hilton guests who want a premium lifestyle hotel experience in Las Vegas,” said Raul Leal, Virgin Hotels CEO. “Whether traveling for leisure or in town to attend a conference or convention, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will be an experience that is dedicated to delivering the best in design, entertainment, heartfelt service and culinary excellence.”

The newly remodeled pool at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas embodies the ambiance of a private island, with unique, intimate spaces and a variety of cabana experiences for retreating, or reveling, with new friends.

Once the property reopens, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy many additional food and beverage options, including: Commons Club (Virgin Hotels’ flagship modern dining and social club concept) and The Shag Room, an intimate secret den welcoming visitors for cocktails.

The property, currently operating as Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, is owned by JC Hospitality LLC, and is the result of the vision of a group of investors led by Juniper Capital Partners and the Labourers International Union of North America (LiUNA) (investment managed by Fengate Real Asset Investments) along with their partners Dream, Cowie Capital Partners, Virgin and other private investors

“JC Hospitality is extremely proud to be investing in the Las Vegas market with amazing brands like Hilton and Virgin Hotels,” said Property President & CEO, Richard “Boz” Bosworth. “We couldn’t be more passionate about the project and this partnership, and look forward to the exciting journey ahead.”

The hotel adds to the ongoing success of the Curio Collection, with more than 65 hotels and resorts open and 59 hotels in the global pipeline1. Opening all over the world, Curio Collection properties continue to provide guests with authentic, unique experiences that all types of travelers can enjoy.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will also be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 16 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

More information on recent and upcoming Curio Collection by Hilton openings is available at news.curiocollection.com/openings.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is an upper upscale, global portfolio of more than 65 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts. Curio Collection properties appeal to travelers seeking unexpected and authentic experiences, and the benefits of Hilton’s award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio; discover Curio Collection destinations through the eyes of locals with 48-hour itineraries at citiesbycurio.com; determine what kind of traveler you are by taking the curiosity quiz ; and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 16 world-class brands comprising more than 5,500 properties with nearly 895,000 rooms, in 109 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors, nearly 82 million members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Virgin Hotels:

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 40 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel in United States" in 2016, and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in both 2016 and 2017, by the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. Virgin Hotels San Francisco, Virgin Hotels Dallas and Virgin Hotels Nashville will open in 2019. New York, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Silicon Valley, Washington D.C., Edinburgh, Palm Springs, and others are set to follow over the next three years.

About Juniper Capital Partners

Juniper Capital Partners, LLC is an investment firm with a predisposition towards distressed or out-of-favor assets with attractive valuations. Juniper’s investments typically require substantial repositioning and Juniper is active in all aspects of the investment process including the origination, structuring, underwriting, management and sale of its interests. Juniper’s Managing Partners have significant investment management experience and the partners have held positions as partners in investment firms and as senior managers in large multi-national firms and global investment banks. They have managed significant portfolios of assets and operating companies and have a successful track record of growth and returns.

About LiUNA

With over 160 000 members across Canada and half a million strong across North America, the Labourers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) is the most progressive, aggressive and fastest growing union of construction workers and one of the most diverse and effective unions representing various sectors across North America. The Labourers’ Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada is a Multi-Employer Pension Plan (MEPP) established in 1972. Since its inception the Fund has grown to over $8 Billion in assets and continuously seeks out investments that provide long-term rates of return in order to maximize value while managing risk through diversification strategies. Investments include, Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, Long Term Care, Hospitals, Courthouses, Transit Infrastructure and more. To learn more please visit www.liuna.ca

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading investment firm specializing in real assets, with a focus on infrastructure, private equity and real estate. With offices in Toronto, Oakville, Vancouver, New York, Houston and Los Angeles, Fengate has a proven track record of successful projects and results-driven partnerships, establishing the firm as one of the most active real asset investors in North America. Through our experience, expertise and industry relationships, our clients gain access to high-barrier-to-entry investment solutions which deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. Learn more at fengate.com

1 Number based on Curio Collection properties planned as of Sept. 30, 2018